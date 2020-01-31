Left Menu
Etihad suspends flights between Beijing and Japan’s Nagoya on low demand

  • Updated: 31-01-2020 19:12 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 18:36 IST
Etihad suspends flights between Beijing and Japan’s Nagoya on low demand
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Friday passenger flights between Beijing and Nagoya, in Japan, have been temporarily suspended due to low travel demand after the coronavirus outbreak in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

