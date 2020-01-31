Etihad suspends flights between Beijing and Japan’s Nagoya on low demand
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Friday passenger flights between Beijing and Nagoya, in Japan, have been temporarily suspended due to low travel demand after the coronavirus outbreak in China.
