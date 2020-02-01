CDC director says risk to U.S. public from coronavirus is low

The risk to the U.S. public from the coronavirus outbreak is low, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Friday.

Redfield told a media briefing at the White House that there were 191 individuals in the United States under investigation for the virus.

