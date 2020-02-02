Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emails show the fallout from Trump's claims about Dorian

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 02:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 02:16 IST
Emails show the fallout from Trump's claims about Dorian
The emails, released late Friday in response to Freedom of Information Act request from The Associated Press and others, give an inside picture of the scramble to respond to the president and the turmoil it caused inside the federal agency. Image Credit: ANI

A flurry of newly released emails from scientists and top officials at the federal agency responsible for weather forecasting clearly illustrates the consternation and outright alarm caused by President Donald Trump's false claim that Hurricane Dorian could hit Alabama. A top National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration official even called the president's behavior "crazy".

What the scientists and officials found even more troubling was a statement later issued by an unnamed NOAA spokesman that supported Trump's claim and repudiated the agency's own forecasters. The emails, released late Friday in response to Freedom of Information Act request from The Associated Press and others, give an inside picture of the scramble to respond to the president and the turmoil it caused inside the federal agency.

"What's next? Climate science is a hoax?" Craig McLean, NOAA's acting chief scientist, wrote in an email sent to the agency's top officials. "Flabbergasted to leave our forecasters hanging in the political wind."

In a more formal letter, McLean wrote that what concerned him most was that the Trump administration "is eroding the public trust in NOAA for an apparent political recovery from an ill-timed and imprecise comment from the President." As Dorian headed for the southeastern US in early September, Trump tweeted that Alabama was "most likely to be hit (much) harder than anticipated".

The National Weather Service in Birmingham corrected him, tweeting that "Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian." But Trump remained adamant, and NOAA came to his defense with the unsigned statement, which claimed some data provided to the president had indicated that Alabama could be hit by the hurricane and scolded the Birmingham office.

The statement was issued after the White House and Commerce Department intervened, the AP and others reported at the time. It provoked angry emails from within the agency and from the public.

Gary Shigenaka, an NOAA scientist, wrote to the agency's acting administrator, Neil Jacobs, asking him to "reassure those of us who serve the public...that we are not mere pawns in an absurd game." In response, Jacobs defended the forecasters and said, "You have no idea how hard I'm fighting to keep politics out of science."

The whole incident is perhaps best remembered for what became known as Sharpie-gate. In defending himself in the Oval Office, Trump displayed an NOAA map that was altered using a black marker to extend the hurricane's projected path.

"Apparently the President is convinced that Alabama was in the path of Dorian and someone altered an NOAA map (with a sharpie) to convince folks," NOAA official Makeda Okolo wrote in an email to chief operating officer Benjamin Friedman and others. Friedman replied: "Yep, crazy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

Pramod Agrawal takes over as Coal India chairman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Multiple people shot at in Florida

Multiple people were reportedly shot at in Florida Riviera Beach, Sputnik reported on Saturday local time. It is not clear if there are any fatalities.Local police have responded to the reported shooting incident that occurred on West 20th ...

Eichel's quick OT strike lifts Sabres over Blue Jackets

Buffalos Jack Eichel scored the game-winning goal 36 seconds into overtime as the host Sabres cooled off the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 2-1 win on Saturday afternoon. The Sabres gained possession on the faceoff in the extra period and never...

Hughes' second goal lifts Canucks to OT win over Islanders

Quinn Hughes scored his second goal of the game 42 seconds into overtime on Saturday afternoon as the visiting Vancouver Canucks remained red-hot with a 4-3 win over the host New York Islanders. Hughes goal on the only shot of overtime gave...

UPDATE 1-U.S. confirms its 8th case of coronavirus; Pentagon to provide quarantine housing

U.S. health officials on Saturday confirmed an eighth case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus in the United States and the Pentagon said it would provide housing for people arriving from overseas who might need to be quarantined. The lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020