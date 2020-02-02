TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 2010 HOURS

FGN29 CHINA-LDALL VIRUS

China intensifies efforts to combat coronavirus as death toll rises to 305 Beijing/Wuhan: China on Sunday resorted to more drastic measures like isolating coronavirus patients to designated areas and restricting the movement of residents in regions hit by the rapid spreading virus that has killed 305 people and infected over 14,000 others. By K J M Varma

India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese nationals, foreigners residing in China Beijing: India on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 300 people, infected over 14,000 others and spread to 25 countries. By K J M Varma

Chinese FM shifts media briefings online as Coronavirus death toll crosses 300 Beijing: As the coronavirus outbreak turns virulent in China with the death toll crossing over 300, the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday announced that it will hold its daily media briefings online. By K J M Varma

India airlifts 323 more citizens, 7 Maldivians from China's virus-hit Wuhan Beijing/Wuhan: India on Sunday airlifted a second batch of 323 stranded Indians and seven Maldivian citizens from China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city, taking the total number of people evacuated to 654, Indian officials said. By K J M Varma

Twenty killed in Tanzanian church stampede: official Dar Es Salaam: At least 20 people in Tanzania were trampled to death at an open-air evangelical Christian church service in the north of the country, officials said on Sunday. (AFP) IND

