Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite coronavirus crisis, Pak to resume suspended flight operation with China

At the time when most countries around the world are walling off China to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan on Sunday announced it would immediately resume suspended flight operations to and from China.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 02:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 02:38 IST
Despite coronavirus crisis, Pak to resume suspended flight operation with China
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) office in Islamabad, Pakistan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

At the time when most countries around the world are walling off China to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan on Sunday announced it would immediately resume suspended flight operations to and from China. The announcement was made by Pakistani Aviation Ministry spokeswoman Duriya Amir just days after Islamabad suspended flight operation to and from China.

Air China will make the first flight to land in Karachi in Pakistan on Monday morning, Amir was quoted by Anadolu Agency as saying. National carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and two Chinese airlines -- Air China and China Southern Airlines -- will operate a total of 12 flights per week between the two countries.

This comes as Pakistani students in China have been complaining about the failure of Prime Minister Imran Khan government to evacuate them from Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus. In the past few days, several videos appeared on social media where students have repeatedly requested the government to evacuate them from the city as the virus is spreading at a faster rate.

So far, four Pakistani students out of 500 students stranded in Wuhan have been diagnosed with coronavirus. However, Islamabad reiterated that it would not repatriate its citizens stranded in China.

A few days back, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza had said that the Pakistani government has decided not to repatriate its citizens stranded in China from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city to show "solidarity" with Beijing. The virus was diagnosed first in December and has spread to most parts of the world. The deadly virus has so far claimed more than 300 lives and 14,000 cases have been confirmed.

As the virus spread, Beijing faced global isolation with neighbouring countries like North Korea Russia, Mongolia closing its borders with China. The US, Australia and Singapore have temporarily shut their doors to non-citizens who have recently travelled to China. Vietnam has also barred all flights to and from China.

Many countries, including India, the US, Germany, Iran and Sri Lanka have repatriated their citizens from China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Dubois scores twice as Blue Jackets hold off Canadiens

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals and added an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the host Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots as the Blue Jackets earned at least one point for the eighth...

Australians boarding for evacuation from China as virus deaths mount

Australians boarded a Qantas jet in Wuhan on Monday morning, fleeing the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China on a flight chartered by the Australian government which will take them into quarantine on a remote island. Qantas Chief...

BRIEF-American Airlines Group Says Suspending Its Operations To And From Chinese Mainland Beginning Today Through March 27

American Airlines Group Inc TRAVEL ALERT GOVERNMENT-IMPOSED TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS DUE TO 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT HAS IMPOSED FOLLOWING ENTRY REQUIREMENTS THAT TAKE EFFECT ON FEB. 2, 2020 AFTER 5 P.M. ET FOREIGN NATIO...

UPDATE 2-On the campaign trail: "Super Bowl of campaigns" caps Democrats' final Iowa push

The final countdown to the Iowa caucuses is on. Ahead of Monday nights caucuses, which kick off the state-by-state nominating process to pick U.S. presidential nominees, Democratic candidates are making their closing pitches in earnest arou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020