China's Hubei reports 56 new coronavirus deaths, total at 350

China's Hubei province, the epicentre of a coronavirus epidemic, reported 56 new deaths from the outbreak on Sunday, bringing the total to 350, the local health commission said on Monday.

The province has also confirmed 2,103 new cases of infection on Feb. 2, with the total reaching 11,177 by the end of the day.

