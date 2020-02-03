AirAsia shares plunge after Airbus bribery allegations
Shares of Malaysia's AirAsia Group and unit AirAsia X fell on Monday, after allegations by Britain's Serious Fraud Office that Airbus paid a bribe of $50 million to win plane orders from Asia's largest budget airline group.
AirAsia shares fell 10%, while AirAsia X shares dropped 12%.
Malaysia's anti-graft agency is investigating allegations by Britain's Serious Fraud Office. AirAsia has said it had never made any purchase decisions that were premised on an Airbus sponsorship, and that it would fully cooperate with Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- AirAsia X
- Malaysia
- Airbus
- Serious Fraud Office
- Britain
- Asia
- AntiCorruption Commission
ALSO READ
World News Roundup: Police fire tear gas in central Hong Kong; India says no meeting with Malaysia and more
India says no meeting with Malaysia in Davos as palm row simmers
Malaysia sends back trash, says won't be world's waste bin
UPDATE 1-Malaysian PM says coalition could be a one-term govt unless it stops infighting
UPDATE 2-Malaysian PM says coalition could be a one-term govt unless it stops infighting