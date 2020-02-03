Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-PM Johnson says UK doesn't need EU rules for a post-Brexit trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 17:08 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-PM Johnson says UK doesn't need EU rules for a post-Brexit trade deal
File photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his negotiating terms for trade talks with the European Union in a speech in London on Monday. Below are the highlights of the speech:

ON RELATIONS WITH THE EU "There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment or anything similar, any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules."

"The UK will maintain the highest standards in these areas... without the compulsion of a treaty." "Here is the question: Are we going to insist that the EU does everything that we do as the price of free trade? Are we? Of course not."

ON A CANADA-TYPE DEAL "We want a comprehensive free trade agreement similar to Canada's but in the unlikely event that we do not succeed then our trade will have to be based on our existing withdrawal agreement with the EU."

"Let's be clear the choice is emphatically not deal or no deal, we have a deal." "The question is whether we agree a trading relationship with the EU comparable to Canada's or more like Australia's and I have no doubt that in either case, the UK will prosper.

"Our new relationship with our closest neighbors will range far beyond trade." ON WHISKY TARIFF

"It is high time, I think we all agree, that they (the United States) cut their punitive tariffs on Scotch Whisky." ON A RACE TO THE BOTTOM

"We will not engage in some cut-throat race to the bottom. "We are not leaving the EU to undermine European standards. We will not engage in any kind of dumping, whether commercial or social or environmental."

"Look at state aid, France spends twice as much on state aid as the UK, Germany three times as much. Who is using subsidies to undercut? Not in the UK." ON FREE TRADE

"It has been free trade that has done more than any other single economic idea to raise billions out of poverty, and incredibly fast". ON CHALLENGES

"I am here to warn you today that this beneficial magic is fading. Free trade is being choked, and that is no fault of the people, that is no fault of individual consumers. I'm afraid it is the politicians who are failing to lead, the mercantilists are everywhere, the protectionists are gaining ground. "From Brussels to China to Washington, tariffs are being waved around like cudgels."

"There is an ever-growing proliferation of non-tariff barriers, and the resulting tensions are letting the air out of the tires of the world economy." ON THE NEED FOR SOMEONE TO ACT

"Humanity needs some government somewhere that is willing to make the case powerfully for freedom of exchange. Some country ready to take off its Clark Kent spectacles and leap into the phone booth and emerge with his cloak flowing as the supercharged champion of the right of populations of the earth to buy and sell freely among each other. "We are ready for the great multi-dimensional game of chess in which we engage in more than one negotiation at once."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson vows action over early release of terrorism offenders

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that is was time to take action over the early prison release of those convicted of terrorism offenses after an Islamist militant attacked people days after he was freed from jail.Were bri...

UN chief's personal envoy for Mozambique to visit Finland

Mirko Manzoni, Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Mozambique and Neha Sanghrajka, Senior Mediation Advisor, will visit Finland on 34 February. The Mozambican peace process is in a critical phase as the opposition troops are bein...

Islamic State claims south London attack - Amaq news agency

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack in south London, without giving evidence, the groups Amaq news agency said on Monday.The perpetrator of the attack in Streatham district in south London yesterday is a fighter o...

WRAPUP 8-China accuses U.S. of whipping up panic over virus as stocks tumble

China accused the United States on Monday of whipping up panic over a fast-spreading coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations as Chinese stocks plunged on the first day back from the extended Lunar New Year holiday.The death tol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020