BRIEF-Twitter Says became aware in Dec someone was using large network of fake accounts to exploit co's API

Twitter Inc: * RECENTLY DISCOVERED ISSUE THAT ALLOWED 'BAD ACTORS' TO MATCH A PHONE NUMBER WITH CORRESPONDING TWITTER ACCOUNTS; CO HAS CORRECTED THE ISSUE

* OBSERVED A PARTICULARLY HIGH VOLUME OF REQUESTS ON RECENT ISSUE COMING FROM INDIVIDUAL IP ADDRESSES LOCATED WITHIN IRAN, ISRAEL, & MALAYSIA * IT IS POSSIBLE THAT SOME OF THE IP ADDRESSES ON THE RECENT ISSUE MAY HAVE TIES TO STATE-SPONSORED ACTORS

* ON DEC 24, BECAME AWARE SOMEONE WAS USING LARGE NETWORK OF FAKE ACCOUNTS TO EXPLOIT CO'S API & MATCH USERNAMES TO PHONE NUMBERS * ON DEC 24, BECAME AWARE SOMEONE WAS USING LARGE NETWORK OF FAKE ACCOUNTS TO EXPLOIT CO'S API & MATCH USER NAMES TO PHONE NUMBERS Source: http://bit.ly/37UVGdj Further company coverage:

