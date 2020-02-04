Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian palm oil bosses urge action against 'toxic' environment groups

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 16:18 IST
Malaysian palm oil bosses urge action against 'toxic' environment groups
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Malaysian palm oil industry officials on Tuesday urged the government to take action against environmental groups critical of the commodity, with one executive calling them "toxic entities". The cultivation of palm oil, which is used in everything from ice cream to lipstick, is blamed for large scale deforestation in Southeast Asia and for endangering wildlife, such as orangutans and pygmy elephants. Indonesia and Malaysia are the top two producers of palm oil.

Environmental groups, especially in Europe, have called on growers to be more sustainable and the European Union last year legislated to phase out palm oil use in renewable fuel by 2030 because of concerns about deforestation. Franki Anthony Dass, chief advisor, and value officer at Sime Darby Plantation - the world's biggest palm oil company by land size - said non-governmental organizations (NGOs) were orchestrating attacks on palm oil.

"If they are so unfriendly, why to allow them to be in our countries Malaysia and Indonesia," he said at an industry forum in Kuala Lumpur. "We have the right to control this and do something drastic for once," Franki said the industry has made great strides in meeting sustainability standards, but the NGOs often changed their demands.

His comments followed a question from Yusof Basiron, executive director of the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries, who asked Malaysian government officials on a panel if they would take any action against the NGOs. He called the NGOs "toxic entities" for their stance on palm oil. Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, the deputy minister in charge of the palm oil portfolio, said his ministry will promote the message of sustainability in the industry.

Another ministry official said the government was not looking to sideline NGOs and would work with them to address their concerns. Malaysia and Indonesia have hit back against the criticism and have vowed to set up a joint fund to counter critics.

Last week, Indonesia's environment and forestry ministry said it had ended a 25-year conservation agreement with the WWF conservation body because the group allowed a forest where it operated to burn. A ministry official also criticized a WWF social media campaign that criticized the government over forest fires. A U.S. journalist, who has written stories about environmental destruction in Indonesia, was deported last week after being arrested over alleged visa violations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel logs Q3 consolidated revenue of Rs 21,947 crore, up 8.5 per cent year-on-year.

Bharti Airtel logs Q3 consolidated revenue of Rs 21,947 crore, up 8.5 per cent year-on-year....

FOREX-Australian dollar, offshore yuan rise as risk appetite picks up

The Australian dollar and offshore Chinese yuan climbed on Tuesday as risk appetite picked up, although the spread of a novel coronavirus in China remained a threat. The Australian dollar rose as much as 0.5 to 0.6725 , pulling away from a ...

18-yr-old rape survivor gives birth to stillborn baby

An 18-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by a man on false promises of marriage, has given birth to a stillborn baby at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, police said on Tuesday. A case was registered and an investigatio...

First cadaver kidney transplantation in Odisha performed

Doctors of a state-run hospital in Cuttack performed Odishas first cadaver kidney transplantation on a 31-year-old person on Tuesday, officials said. The kidney of 26-year-old donor Priyankarani Patra was transplanted on Khirod Sahoo after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020