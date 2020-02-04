Ukraine's last planned plane from China to arrive in Kiev

The last planned Ukrainian flight from China before a ban over coronavirus is enforced was due to arrive in Kyiv shortly with around 200 passengers on board, Ukraine International Airlines said on Tuesday.

It said the plane, coming from the Chinese resort town of Sanya, was due to land at 2:28 p.m. (1228 GMT).

Deputy director of Kyiv's Boryspil airport last week said Ukraine would suspend direct flights to China over coronavirus fears from February 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

