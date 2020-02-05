FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality there and 10 cases were confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined in Japan. Here are the latest developments:

* The death toll in China rose to 490 on Tuesday, up by a record 65 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. * The total number of infections in China rose by 3,887 on Tuesday to 24,324.

* Nearly 230 cases have been reported in 27 other countries and regions outside mainland China, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements from the authorities involved. * Around 3,700 people are under quarantine on a cruise liner anchored off Japan with 10 testing positive for the coronavirus.

* Hong Kong prevented over 1,800 passengers and crew from leaving a cruise ship after some crew members reported having fever and other symptoms. * Asian stocks steadied as Chinese shares moved higher on hopes of additional stimulus to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

* Taiwan said it would suspend entry for all Chinese citizens who live in mainland China from Thursday. * White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the epidemic would delay a surge in U.S. exports to China expected from the Phase 1 trade deal set to take effect later this month.

* The spread of a new coronavirus could throw "cold water over the growing momentum of the 2020 Games", Tokyo Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said. * American Airlines Group and United Airlines said they would suspend flights to and from Hong Kong after this week.

* Several countries including Australia and New Zealand continued to evacuate citizens from Wuhan city. * Wuhan authorities are converting eight additional buildings including gymnasiums, exhibition centers and sports centers, into hospitals.

* Schools in China's financial hub of Shanghai will remain shut until at least the end of February, authorities said. * China's state councilor Wang Yi said the mortality rate of less than 2.1% from the coronavirus outbreak to date was far lower than that of other major epidemics.

