Number of people injured in hard landing in Istanbul Airport reaches 52

Istanbul [Turkey], Feb 05 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people injured as a result of the hard landing that a plane of the Turkish Pegasus airline made in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport has reached 52, the administration of Istanbul mayor said on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the aircraft, en route from Izmir to Istanbul with 171 passengers and six crew members on board, overran the runway during landing, caught fire and broke into three parts.

Turkish Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said that no one was killed in the incident. According to the previous reports of the Istanbul city administration, 21 people were hospitalized. "As of 19:40 [16:40 GMT], 52 injured people have been taken from the Sabiha Gokcen Airport to nearby hospitals," the administration said in a statement.

The airport is closed, and the probe into the incident is already underway. (Sputnik/ANI)

