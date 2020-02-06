Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian president visits Chinese schoolchildren to allay coronavirus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 19:44 IST
Italian president visits Chinese schoolchildren to allay coronavirus fears
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

President Sergio Mattarella paid a surprise visit on Thursday to a Rome school with a large number of Chinese students, looking to dispel fears in Italy over the coronavirus, which has triggered anti-China sentiment.

Chinese businesses operating in Italy have reported a sharp drop in trade after news of the infectious virus, that originated in China, hit the headlines. Asians have reported discrimination and hostility in the streets. "This is a wonderful surprise. Thank you," said Manuela Manferlotti, the headmistress of the Daniele Manin Elementary School in the Esquilino neighborhood as the president entered a classroom.

"We were just talking about this very topical issue of friendship, peace, and inclusion." While Mattarella made no direct reference to the virus, a source in his office said he wanted to send a very clear message by visiting a school with a large migrant intake.

"This was an effort to soothe anxiety and show friendship towards China," the source said. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also denounced on Thursday any prejudice and hostility arising from the coronavirus.

"Discriminating against the Chinese, against Chinese children, as is happening in some classrooms, is absolutely stupid," he said on the sidelines of a conference on bullying. More than 560 people have died from the virus in mainland China, while there have been more than 28,000 confirmed infections around the world, including two Chinese tourists who are in quarantine in Italy.

About 310,000 Chinese nationals live in Italy, according to government statistics, while an estimated three million Chinese tourists visited the country in 2018. Italy last week declared a six-month state of emergency over the illness and banned all flights to and from China in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. But it has failed to contain knee-jerk, anti-Chinese sentiment.

"(There is) a shameful wave of sinophobia in our country," Gianni Rufini, head of Amnesty International in Italy, said in a statement. "People of Chinese nationality, Italian citizens of Chinese origin, Asians suspected at first sight of being Chinese are seen as spreaders of the disease regardless of who they are."

Rome's leading music school last month banned all students from eastern Asia, not just China, from courses until they could provide medical certificates to prove they are well, while Chinese restaurants in the capital reported a slump in clients. Four governors from northern Italy also raised eyebrows by demanding that children returning from trips to China be barred from school for two weeks to make sure they were not ill. The government dismissed the request.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-FBI points to China as biggest U.S. law-enforcement threat

The FBI on Thursday identified China as the biggest law enforcement threat to the United States, and its director said Beijing was seeking to steal American technology by any means necessary. FBI Director Christopher Wray told a conference ...

India ahead of Pakistan and other nations because of sound cricketing system: Mushtaq Muhammad

One of Pakistans most successful captains, Mushtaq Muhammad, feels a sound structure is behind the impressive rise of Indian cricket. The 76-year-old, who is based in Birmingham, told PTI on a visit to Karachi that he was impressed by India...

10 Indians who sought evacuation from Hubei province failed health screening: MEA

Apart from the 647 Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Hubei province in China, 10 other Indians who wanted to return were unable to do so as they could not clear the health screening, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursda...

UPDATE 1-France to Britain: No fish for finance deal

The European Union must not give the UK concessions on access to EU financial markets in exchange for rights to fish in British waters, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.French fishermen temporarily lost access to waters off ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020