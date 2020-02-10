Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 7-China slowly gets back to work as nearly 100 more die from coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 13:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 13:17 IST
WRAPUP 7-China slowly gets back to work as nearly 100 more die from coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Workers began trickling back to offices and factories around China on Monday as the government eased some restrictions on working during a coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 900 people, most of them on the mainland. The death toll of 97 on Sunday was the largest in a single day since the outbreak was detected in December. It has been linked to a market selling animals in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province.

Stocks and oil fell while safe-haven gold rose as the death toll from the outbreak surpassed that of another coronavirus, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) which brought a global epidemic in 2002/2003. A team of experts headed by the World Health Organization (WHO) was flying into Beijing on Monday to help assess the latest outbreak.

China has borne the brunt of the disease with the vast majority of confirmed cases and all but two of the deaths but WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there had been "some concerning instances" of transmission from people who had not been to China. "The detection of a small number of cases may indicate more widespread transmission in other countries; in short, we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg," he said on Twitter.

The virus has spread to at least 27 countries and territories, according to a Reuters count based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people. The two deaths outside mainland China were in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Sixty more cases have been found on a cruise ship docked off the Japanese port of Yokohama, media reported, taking the number to 130 out of some 3,700 people on board. The Diamond Princess was caught up in the epidemic when an 80-year-old man tested positive for the virus after disembarking late last month in Hong Kong.

Across mainland China, there were 3,062 new confirmed infections on Sunday, bringing the total number to 40,171, according to the National Health Commission (NHC), with 908 dead. But Wu Fan, vice-dean from Shanghai Fudan University Medical school, said there was hope the spread of the virus might soon reach a turning point.

"The situation is stabilising," she told a briefing when asked about the spread in Shanghai, which has had nearly 300 cases and one death. NERVOUS COMMUTE

The epidemic has caused huge disruptions in China with usually teeming cities becoming virtual ghost towns during the past two weeks as Communist Party rulers ordered lockdowns, cancelled flights and closed factories and schools. Authorities told businesses to add up to 10 extra days onto Lunar New Year holidays that had been due to finish at the end of January.

Even on Monday, a large number of workplaces remained closed and many people are working from home. On one of the usually busiest subway lines in Beijing, trains were largely empty. The few commuters seen during peak-hour morning traffic were all wearing masks.

Jin Yang, who works in a department of China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange, rode a bicycle to work instead of public transport. Staff were told to wear masks, avoid face-to-face meetings and the canteen was closed, he said. Another employee surnamed Chen said the insurance company he worked for had barred people from taking public transport.

"My home is in Huairou district which is far from downtown," he said. "I usually take subways but this morning it cost me 200 yuan one way by cab." Hubei, the province of 60 million people that is the hardest hit by the outbreak, remains in virtual lockdown, with its train stations and airports shut and its roads sealed off.

Some restrictions on people entering and leaving residential compounds are in place in many cities across China, and schools in many regions will be shut until the end of February.

COMPANIES TRY TO RESUME WORK

The extended closure of factories in the world's second-largest economy has raised concerns for global supply chains. China's central bank has taken a raft of steps to support the economy, including reducing interest rates and flushing the market with liquidity. From Monday, it will provide special funds for banks to re-lend to businesses combating the virus.

Taiwan's Foxconn has received Chinese government approval to resume production at a key plant in the north China city of Zhengzhou, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday. Tesla, Daimler and Ford Motor are among carmakers that have said that they will restart production at their factories on Monday. Gaming giant Tencent Holdings said it had asked staff to continue working from home until Feb. 21.

Samsung Electronics resumed production at its home appliance factory in China on Monday, while it continues to run its chip factory there, a spokeswoman said. It extended the suspension of work at a television factory to Feb. 17. Hyundai said its suppliers in China resumed production but volume was negligible. Kia Motors is suspending production at all three Korean plants due to a shortage of parts, although one of them will resume production on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Storm Ciara lashes Europe, disrupts travel

Hundreds of flights and train services were canceled across northwest Europe on Monday as Storm Ciara swept in packing powerful winds after lashing Britain and Ireland, where tens of thousands of homes were left without power. Swathes of no...

BJP weakening equal rights given to Dalits, tribals by Constitution: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP over the Supreme Courts decision on the issue of reservation in appointments and promotions, alleging that the ruling party was weakening the equal rights given to Dalits and ...

UPDATE 1-Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer won't run for chancellor - source

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chancellor Angela Merkels protege and leader of their conservative Christian Democrats CDU, will not run for chancellor in Germanys federal election next year, a source in her party said on Monday.Kramp-Karrenbau...

UPDATE 1-Oscar fever grips cruise ship passengers under coronavirus quarantine

Some cruise ship passengers savored lavish meals others watched movies or were glued to the live Academy Awards broadcast. The lucky few whose turn it was to get fresh air paced the decks, reveling in a glimpse of blue sky. Nearly a week in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020