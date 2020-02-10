Trump expects coronavirus crisis to 'go away' in April
US President Donald Trump said Monday he expected the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 900 people to disappear in April due to hotter weather. "The virus ... typically that will go away in April," he said, adding: "The heat, generally speaking, kills this kind of virus." The SARS-like pathogen has infected 40,000 people since its emergence in China late last year.
The United States has seen 12 confirmed cases of varying severity. At least two patients have been discharged.
