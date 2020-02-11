Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN fund seeks big budget boost to tackle climate fallout

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 15:24 IST
UN fund seeks big budget boost to tackle climate fallout

A major spending boost is needed to bolster agriculture in the fight against hunger, poverty, and other consequences of climate change, the head of the UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development told AFP. "We are seeking a 1.7 billion dollar contribution," from member states to cover 2022 to 2024, IFAD President Gilbert Houngbo told AFP on Monday.

"The needs have considerably increased," with the rise in hunger around the world, he added, explaining what would amount to a 54 percent jump in the budget for the UN agency tackling poverty and hunger in rural areas of developing countries. "This leads us to launch an appeal which is all the more exceptional because of the growing challenges linked to the climate," the former Togolese prime minister said in a telephone interview.

The appeal would be made at the fund's board meeting in Rome this week. The fund solicited USD 1.2 billion in voluntary contributions from member states in 2017 and received USD 1.1 billion.

G7 and Nordic countries have been the main donors, stumping up three-quarters of the budget, followed by China, the Netherlands, India, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Ireland, and Austria. IFAD hopes to double its impact by 2030 and help more than 250 million people living in rural areas to increase their income by at least 20 percent.

The number of people suffering from malnutrition has been on the increase since 2015 and reached 820 million in 2018. Hunger and small-scale agriculture are intricately linked as 80 percent of the poor live in rural areas and small farmers account for half of the food by calories produced in the world. With climate change making it more difficult to farm in some areas, there is added pressure for migration.

"Our objective is to show that all these subjects are linked, that we shouldn't treat them in silos," said Houngbo. "It is impossible to eradicate poverty," one of the UN's goals, "if we don't start with small producers," he added.

The World Bank estimates that climate change could push more than 100 million people into poverty, with half of that due to its impact on agriculture such as inadequate rain and lower yields. Houngbo called for shifting some of the climate change funding which overwhelmingly goes towards helping reduce pollution to ameliorating its impact.

In particular, he advocated investing in equipment and stockage infrastructure in Africa where as much as 40 percent of production is lost due to a lack of machinery and adequate storage. This would, in turn, reduce pressure on land and water resources and the need for fertilizer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Lacked composure, didn't deserve to win: Kohli criticises bowling, fielding

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday berated his bowlers for their mediocre performance as he tried to explain the teams first ODI series whitewash in over three decades, saying that the visitors lacked composure all through. The five-wicke...

Gold declines by Rs 112, silver slides Rs 108

Gold prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 112 to Rs 41,269 per 10 gram in the national capital on weak demand and selling in the international market, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 41,381 per 10 gram in the previou...

Nearly out of race, Delhi need miracle to qualify for Ranji quarters

All but out of the quarterfinal race, Delhi will need several results to go their way and a big win over fellow laggards Rajasthan in their final Ranji Trophy group match starting here on Wednesday to remain in the hunt for a knockout berth...

Islamic State's South Asia branch poses security threat to nations neighbouring Afghanistan:UN report

The dreaded Islamic States South Asia branch remains active, ambitious and threatening, and has established contacts with other terror groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and has the potential to exacerbate the security threat to countri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020