Left Menu
Development News Edition

China tightens movement restrictions in locked-down Wuhan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 16:05 IST
China tightens movement restrictions in locked-down Wuhan

Beijing, Feb 11 (AFP) China tightened restrictions at the locked-down epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday, forbidding feverish people in Wuhan from visiting hospitals outside of their home districts. The measure comes a day after authorities sealed off residential compounds in the central city, where the deadly novel coronavirus is believed to have originated in a market selling wild animals.

Wuhan has been under effective quarantine since January 23 when the government suspended transport links out of the city in a bid to contain the virus, which has so far killed 1,016 people and infected more than 42,600 across China. In order to "contain the spread of the epidemic", Wuhan residents with fever symptoms are only allowed to seek treatment at designated facilities in the district they live in, the city's health commission said Tuesday.

People diagnosed with pneumonia who require observation must remain at the clinics, or at alternative premises provided by the facilities, the commission said in a notice. Meanwhile, all residential compounds will be placed under "sealed management", while buildings with known or suspected virus cases must be placed under even stricter watch, the Wuhan government said in a notice Monday.

The notice said the city -- the capital of Hubei province -- had "entered a key stage" in its fight against the virus. No further details were provided in the statement on what "sealed management" involves.

The phrase has been used by local authorities elsewhere in China to describe sealing off all but a few exit points in a compound and checking the identification of all who enter and leave. Wuhan Communist Party secretary Ma Guoqiang told a news conference Monday that a "general health survey of all the people" was being carried out in the city.

As of February 9, he said authorities had checked 10.6 million people. Tens of millions of people in Hubei and surrounding provinces already face tight restrictions on their movement as authorities try to slow the spread of the virus.

Hubei has borne the brunt of the epidemic's toll, with the vast majority of the fatalities occurring within the province. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan assures health and safety to visitors during global novel coronavirus outbreak

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Feb 11 ANIBusinessWire India In response to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV or Wuhan Pneumonia, the Taiwan government has taken comprehensive measures to protect the health of the public from...

‘Live it Real, Live it Raw’ JBL® Debuts New Brand Film Featuring Rockstar-in-Chief Ranveer Singh

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Expect fireworks as JBL unveils its new brand film featuring superstar and youth icon Ranveer Singh, urging consumers to Live it real and Live it raw. Featuring striking visuals and inspiring rap vocals...

Delhi results show victory of positive nationalism over negative nationalism: Gopal Rai

Positive nationalism has won over negative nationalism, said senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday. Today, a new definition of patriotism has emerged -- patriotism with work. This is positive nationalism which has won over negative nationa...

UPDATE 2-Coronavirus emergency "holds a very grave threat" for world - WHO

Chinas coronavirus outbreak poses a very grave threat for the rest of the world, the head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday in an appeal for sharing virus samples and speeding up research into drugs and vaccines.WHO direc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020