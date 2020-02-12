Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puppy love: Westminster dog at the heart of a human romance

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 10:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 10:33 IST
Puppy love: Westminster dog at the heart of a human romance

New York, Feb 12 (AP) It's a love story that all starts with Spuds MacKenzie. And this tale of puppy love — and human romance — got a new chapter under the TV lights at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night. It was the first time there for a bull terrier named Vinny with owner Grace Thomas handling him.

“I guess when you're passionate about it, it works,” said Thomas, who was among a minority of people showing their own dogs at Westminster who haven't made a career of dog handling. The gregarious Vinny was chosen Monday as best colored bull terrier (all-white ones show separately), an award he also won last year with a professional handler.

He got to try Tuesday night for top terrier, taking his turn in Madison Square Garden and on TV's Fox Sports 1, though another Vinny — a wire fox terrier — ultimately won the terrier group. The story goes like this: Thomas fell for bull terriers after seeing Spuds, the party animal of late-1980s Bud Light ads, but it was some time before she acquired one. When she eventually did, in 2001, the breeder pressed her to show the pup.

Thomas didn't know what showing would entail, but she was game to try. So she watched, asked questions, learned the ropes. “People think it's all fun. It's a lot of work,” said Thomas, of Napa, California. She said it takes lots of conditioning and bond-building to get a dog to sparkle in the show ring.

“Owner-handlers” are often overshadowed at Westminster by star professional handlers, some of whom started competing as children. “It's hard to have confidence when you go out there with a group of professionals, but you can do it,” Thomas says.

“A lot of people feel that only professionals can win, and it's not true. If you have a good dog, your dog's going to win.” For all the professionals' polish and experience, she and some other owner-handlers feels they bring something of their own to the show ring: their dog. “The ribbons are nice, but it's the journey that you're on with your dog,” Diana Gerba of Menlo Park, California, said Monday after showing her Tibetan spaniel, Marco, at Westminster.

“The bond is really strong between him and me.” Still, Thomas notes, there are other challenges -- like juggling dog shows with a full-time job in human resources before her retirement last year. But her professional background helped a bit. In H.R., she notes, “you have to learn to deal with all types of characters, and bull terriers are characters. And so are show people.” One show person, Robert Thomas, became a particularly big part of her story.

They met in 2015 in a show ring. He was the judge. “He fell in love with my dog,” she says.

With her dog? Yes, “the dog came first,” she says with a laugh.

About a year after that 2015 show, the two started talking about dogs, “and it just grew from there,” Grace Thomas says. They married in 2018. “I teased her, you know, 'I only started dating you because I wanted your dog,'” her now-husband jokes. All kidding aside, he calls their relationship “the best thing that ever happened to me.” Nearly three years ago, he gave her a puppy as a birthday present.

And on Tuesday, Vinny made his way around the ring to cheers in Madison Square Garden, just a few days before Valentine's Day. (AP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Gourde scores in OT to lift Lightning over Pens

Yanni Gourde roofed a shot from 10 feet at 245 of overtime Tuesday night to lift the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning to their eighth win in a row, 2-1 over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was Gourdes first goal in 36 games dating to Nov. 25.Temper...

Oilers end homestand with win over Blackhawks

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists, Kailer Yamamoto scored a pair of goals, and the Edmonton Oilers pulled away for a 5-3 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Riley Sheahan and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored ...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL CHINA FLIGHTS American Airlines - extends suspension of China and Hong Kong fligh...

NLC India reports 18 pc growth in Q3 total income at Rs 2,437 crore

Navratna central public sector enterprise NLC India has reported 18 per cent growth in its total income during the third quarter ended December at Rs 2,437 crore as compared to Rs 2,070 crore in the same period of the previous year. For the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020