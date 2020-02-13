Left Menu
Indian national infected with coronavirus in UAE is stable

  13-02-2020
A 36-year-old Indian national, who was diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus in the UAE, is in a stable condition, according to a media report. On February 10, the Indian national was diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infection cases to eight in the UAE.

"The Indian expat is a 36-year-old male," an embassy official was quoted as saying by the Gulf News. "He is a resident of the UAE," the official said but did not mention if the man had any travel history to China.

The Ministry of Health on Monday said the Indian national has been found to be infected with coronavirus in the latest case of virus infection in the UAE. The Indian national had interacted with a recently diagnosed person, the ministry had said in a statement. "All reported cases are in stable condition, except for one case, who is being put under close observation by a team of senior consultants at the Intensive Care Unit," added the ministry statement.

The embassy official did not mention the state to which the Indian national belongs to. He is among eight cases of coronavirus detected in the UAE so far. Others include six Chinese nationals and one from Philippines.

Earlier this week, the UAE also announced that one of the infected patients, a 73-year-old Chinese national, Liu Yujia, had recovered from the infection.

