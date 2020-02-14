Left Menu
China's Xi says to fix problems exposed during coronavirus outbreak-state TV

  • Beijing
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 16:53 IST
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday the ruling Communist Party must fix various problems, loopholes and weaknesses exposed during the current outbreak of the coronavirus, state television reported on Friday.

"To ensure people's life safety and health is a major task of our party's governance," Xi was quoted as saying at a meeting of a committee on deepening reforms. He also said Beijing would move to improve medical insurance and treatment systems for major diseases.

