Entertainment News Roundup: Goldman Sachs is lining up Prince Harry; Real-life sights of South Korea's Oscar-winning 'Parasite' and more

Inequality tour: The real-life sights of South Korea's Oscar-winning 'Parasite'

From the houses to the noodles, South Korea's Oscar-winning movie "Parasite" tells its story of a suffocating class struggle through the sights and smells of Seoul. "Parasite" made history as the first non-English language movie to win the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, prompting South Korean social media to erupt in celebration.

Model Arizona Muse urges the fashion industry to change in climate fight

Model Arizona Muse urged the fashion industry to become more environmentally sustainable and use its power to help combat climate change, as she joined forces with campaign group Extinction Rebellion ahead of London Fashion Week. The London event launches on Friday, the second leg of a month-long catwalk season which takes in New York, Milan and Paris. Muse, 31, has made a video for Extinction Rebellion and both want to use the shows to raise awareness.

Hand sanitizers as London Fashion Week open amid coronavirus disruption

Hand sanitizers were set to become the new must-have accessory as London Fashion Week opened on Friday, in what was expected to be a subdued gathering hit by the absence of many Chinese attendees because of coronavirus. Kicking off the catwalk shows was Chinese designer Yuhan Wang, however, who overcame the difficulties wrought by the virus outbreak to present a first solo collection of Victorian-inspired waisted jackets and black lace blouses.

The leadership of 'French Oscars' resigns amid Polanski controversy

The management of the "French Oscars" resigned en masse on Thursday after weeks of controversy centered on director Roman Polanski, whose latest film "An Officer and a Spy" leads nominations ahead of the 2020 awards ceremony. The resignations come just two weeks before the Cesar Awards, France's equivalent of the Oscars, which featured 12 nominations for Polanski's movie about Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish French officer unfairly accused of spying for Germany in the 1890s.

New York prosecutor to make a closing argument in Weinstein rape case

New York prosecutors on Friday will urge jurors to find former movie producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault, a day after Weinstein's lawyers accused the prosecution of being "overzealous." Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi is expected to deliver the closing argument for the Manhattan District Attorney's office, setting the stage for the jury to begin deliberating next week.

Billie Eilish releases theme to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die'

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish, fresh off her big Grammy Awards victory and an Oscar night performance, has released her much-anticipated official theme song to the forthcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die." The four-minute ballad, a haunting song of betrayal and despair co-written by Eilish and her older brother, Finneas, and performed to an orchestral arrangement, was posted on Thursday to YouTube and various music streaming sites.

Bill Wyman's Rolling Stones audition amp goes up for auction

Former Rolling Stones bass guitarist Bill Wyman is selling off part of his vast archive of music memorabilia, including the 1962 amplifier that helped him clinch his audition for the British rock band. Wyman, 83, who quit the Stones in 1993, is auctioning more than 1,000 items from a personal collection of instruments, stage clothes, and Rolling Stones memorabilia that forms one of the biggest archives of the band's more than 50-year career, Julien's Auctions said on Thursday.

Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti

British street artist Banksy is thought to have given a Valentine's Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a splatter of red flowers. Banksy - whose identity is not publicly known - has not confirmed that the artwork is his. He often uses Instagram to claim ownership of his works but has yet to do so this time. His agent did not respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

Goldman Sachs is lining up Prince Harry for its interview series: CNBC

Goldman Sachs is in discussions to feature Prince Harry as a guest speaker for its online interview series "Talks at GS", CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/12/goldman-sachs-is-lining-up-prince-harry-for-online-interview-series.html?__source=twitter on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. He will likely want to speak about two issues of personal interest: mental health and the needs of military veterans, the report added. Weinstein's lawyer assails accusers' credibility in New York rape trial closing argument

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Thursday took aim at the credibility of the women accusing the former movie producer of sexual assault and urged jurors in the closing arguments of his New York trial to acquit him. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

