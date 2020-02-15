Saudi minister - Iran must change behaviour before any talks
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday no private messages or direct contact had taken place to ease tensions with Iran and that Tehran first needed to change its behavior before talks can happen.
"Until we can talk about the real sources of that instability, talk is going to be unproductive," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told the Munich Security Conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Golf-Perez powers to halfway lead in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia deports 285,980 Pakistanis during 2015-19: Qureshi
Saudi Arabia evacuates 10 students from China's Wuhan -Saudi state TV
Top EU diplomat to visit Tehran amid nuclear tensions
BRIEF-Saudi Arabian Airlines Suspends Flights To Guangzhou In China - Saudi State TV