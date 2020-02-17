Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN's Guterres calls for 'transformational change' on climate

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 00:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 00:33 IST
UN's Guterres calls for 'transformational change' on climate
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@UN)

Governments must deliver decisive actions and "transformational change" to combat global warming, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday, blasting a recent climate summit in Madrid. The so-called COP25 climate talks in the Spanish capital in December were supposed to build on breakthrough promises made at the 2015 UN Climate Change Conference in Paris.

Instead, governments equivocated and observers decried their response as inadequate and unambitious. "Our planet is burning but too many decision-makers continue to fiddle," Guterres said in a speech he delivered in Islamabad.

"The only answer is decisive climate action... Gradual approaches are no longer enough." A United Nations panel concluded late in 2018 that avoiding global climate chaos will require a major transformation of society and the world economy. The landmark report said global CO2 emissions must drop 45 percent by 2030, and reach "net zero" by 2050, to cap temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius, the safe cap set as a goal in the Paris accord.

Guterres said that at the next climate conference, the COP26 in Glasgow later this year, "governments must deliver the transformational change our world needs and that people demand, with much stronger ambition." Guterres said rich countries should lead the way, including by ending "perverse" fossil fuel subsidies. Following a year of deadly extreme weather and weekly protests by millions of young people, Madrid negotiators were under pressure to send a clear signal that governments were willing to intensify their efforts.

The summit was at times close to collapse as rich polluters, emerging powerhouses and climate-vulnerable nations groped for common ground in the face of competing for national interests. Guterres credited Pakistan for banning plastic bags in the capital Islamabad and for a large tree-planting program.

Guterres is in Pakistan for a three-day visit that will include his attendance at a conference on Pakistan's hosting of Afghan refugees for 40 years. Pakistan is one of the largest refugee-hosting nations in the world, home to an estimated 2.4 million registered and undocumented people who have fled Afghanistan, some as far back as the Soviet invasion of 1979.

Many live in camps, while others have built lives for themselves in Pakistan's cities, paying rent and contributing to the economy. Guterres said the "preferred, durable solution for the refugees has always been one-time repatriation with safety and dignity to the country of origin".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Macron picks minister to lead Paris mayor battle after sexting scandal

French President Emmanuel Macron picked his widely respected health minister on Sunday to reinvigorate a campaign to win over Paris City Hall that fell apart when his previous candidate pulled out over a sexting scandal. Less than a month b...

UPDATE 1-Trump makes flashy entrance with limousine ride at Daytona 500

President Donald Trump made a showy entrance at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, riding in his limousine on the speedway track after flying over the cheering crowd aboard Air Force One ahead of NASCARS most prestigious race. Ramping up his nation...

Netanyahu says Israeli airliners have started overflying Sudan

Israeli commercial planes have started overflying Sudan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, casting the new air corridor as the result of a breakthrough meeting with the African Muslim countrys de-facto leader this month. Kha...

Internet coalition asks Pakistan to revoke new social media rules

The Asia Internet Coalition has urged the Pakistan government to revoke its newly-approved social media rules, warning that such regulations to control cyberspace will make it extremely difficult for companies to operate and cripple the cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020