Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan launches nationwide anti-polio campaign

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 12:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 11:57 IST
Pakistan launches nationwide anti-polio campaign
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Monday launched a countrywide anti-polio campaign to vaccinate about 39.6 million children under the age of five in the country as the government appealed to the people for their support to eradicate the crippling disease. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Services Zafar Mirza said the government is committed to reach every child with the polio vaccine.

According to the World Health Organisation, Pakistan is one of the three countries, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, where polio is still endemic. "We have critically reviewed our performance during last campaign and worked with provincial and district teams for an even better preparedness for this nationwide vaccination drive," he said.

Mirza appealed to the people to join hands with the government to eradicate the polio virus from the country. Over 2,65,000 polio workers will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to about 39.6 million children, officials said.

The initiative has come days after Pakistan confirmed 5 new polio cases, taking the number of those affected by the disease this year to 17. Last year, 144 polio cases were reported nationwide, far higher than 12 in 2018 and eight in 2017.

Prime Minister Khan had in December said that it was a "matter of shame" that Pakistan was among the countries where polio was still prevalent. Attempts to eradicate the disease have been seriously hampered by deadly targeting of vaccination teams in recent years by militants, who oppose the drives, claiming the polio drops cause infertility.

Attacks on immunisation teams have claimed nearly 70 lives since December 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

'United by Emotion': Tokyo 2020 unveils Games motto

Tokyo, Feb 17 AFP Tokyo 2020 organisers on Monday rolled out the motto for this years Olympics, United by Emotion, which they said reflected the universal values and unifying power of sport. Crowds of spectators who do not know each other p...

Asian C'ship will tell where I stand before Olympics: wrestler Dahiya

Having secured an Olympic berth, world championship bronze-medallist Ravi Dahiya says he would be looking to assess his medal prospects at the big event by how he performs at this weeks Asian Wrestling Championships here. Top wrestlers from...

India to have separate training and doctrinal command and logistics command: CDS Bipin Rawat.

India to have separate training and doctrinal command and logistics command CDS Bipin Rawat....

Requirements of staff would be foremost, says aviation minister assuring Air India employees as disinvestment process goes on.

Requirements of staff would be foremost, says aviation minister assuring Air India employees as disinvestment process goes on....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020