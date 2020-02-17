Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro struggles near 3-year lows on economic worries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 14:45 IST
FOREX-Euro struggles near 3-year lows on economic worries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The euro struggled near 3-year lows on Monday as investors worried about weakening growth in the region, while Chinese efforts to limit the damage from a coronavirus outbreak appeared to calm markets, with the yuan and Australian dollar gaining. Monday is light on economic data but traders are looking to a German business sentiment indicator due on Tuesday and purchasing managers index flash data later this week for further evidence on the state of the eurozone economy.

Last week data showed momentum in powerhouse economy Germany struggling in particular. "EUR/USD seems to be comfortably trading around its new lows and in the next few days we expect to see a continuation in the recent downtrend rather than any clear rebound," said ING analysts.

"The fears around the coronavirus impact on the Eurozone economy remain well in place while data this week should be in line with the latest releases in providing a non-encouraging picture." The euro nudged higher to $1.0845 in early trading but had earlier touched $1.0817, its weakest since mid-2017.

Elsewhere the yen was largely unfazed by weak economic growth data. It traded down 0.1% at 109.84 yen per dollar. The world's third-largest economy shrank 1.6% in the three months to December, the largest drop in six years, hit by the sales tax hike.

Most market players expect growth in the United States to remain stronger among the developed world, although data published on Friday provided a mixed picture. U.S. core retail sales were flat last month, lagging expectations of 0.3% growth while its rise in December was revised down to 0.2% from a previously reported 0.5%.

Industrial production also shrank more than expected by 0.3%. Still, economists have blamed one-off factors such as warm weather and output suspensions stemming from troubles at Boeing for the downbeat numbers.

The dollar index stood at 99.131, near Friday's 4 1/2-month high of 99.241. The Australian dollar edged up as investors assessed the latest reading on coronavirus cases in China's Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The province reported 1,933 new cases, up slightly from the previous day after two days of falls, but the number of new deaths dropped to 100 from 139. Nationwide, the total infections topped 70,000. The Australian dollar ticked up 0.1% to $0.6724. The currency, which is used as a proxy for risk on Chinese assets because of Australia's high trade exposure to the Asian giant, has partly been supported by expectations of stimulus from Beijing.

The offshore Chinese yuan also rose, trading 0.1% higher at 6.9835 per dollar. Sterling was little changed at $1.3046.

"Coronavirus is increasingly looking like a long-term issue and thus, at least for currency markets, it will be playing second fiddle," said Kyosuke Suzuki, manager of currencies at Societe Generale. "In contrast, sentiment on the euro is becoming clearer, with weak economic fundamentals helping to push it down."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Playing freely in nature may boost complex thinking, social skills in kids: Study

Any activity that gets children thinking and acting spontaneously outdoors without needing adult control can help them develop complex thinking abilities, social skills, and creativity, according to a review of studies that may lead to inno...

Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso

Gunmen killed 24 men, including a church pastor, and kidnapped three others on Sunday in Burkina Faso, an official said. It was the latest attack against a religious leader in the increasingly unstable West African nation. The mayor of Boun...

SP, BSP, Congress stage walkout in UP Assembly

Opposition Samajwadi Party, the BSP and the Congress staged a walkout in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday as they accused the BJP-led state government of being insensitive towards Dalits following the recent caste clashes in Mangta vill...

There are huge implications of steel usage in railways, defense sectors: Pradhan

Union Minister for Steel and Petroleum Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the Indian Steel Fostering Steel Usage in Railways Defence Sectors organised by the Ministry of Steel in association with Confederation of Indian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020