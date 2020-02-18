Left Menu
4 children killed as religious seminary building collapses in Pakistan

  • Peshawar
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 20:01 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 19:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The building of a religious seminary collapsed in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least four children and injuring 10 others.

The tragic incident occurred at Kangra village of Shabqadar Tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

At least four children died and ten others injured critically in the incident, Edhi Welfare Trust said.

