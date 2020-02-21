Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Summit standoff as EU leaders grapple with Brexit-sized hole in budget

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 04:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 04:33 IST
UPDATE 3-Summit standoff as EU leaders grapple with Brexit-sized hole in budget
Representative Image Image Credit:

EU leaders made no headway on Thursday in fractious talks on a joint 2021-27 budget that was left with a 75 billion euro ($81 billion) hole after Britain's departure at a time when they face costly new challenges from climate change to migration.

The joint budget is the most tangible expression of the European Union's priorities over the next seven years - and its member states' willingness to stump up cash for them - but divisions were evident even before the talks began in Brussels. The 27-member bloc wants to spend more on climate, migration, digitalisation and security but richer net contributors to the budget refuse to pay more, and beneficiaries want to retain the support they receive for farming and development.

Britain, which left the EU last month, was the second-biggest net contributor to the budget after Germany. "I hope that we make sizeable progress... It's a complicated task and certainly big differences have to be overcome," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as she went into the summit.

The starting point for discussions on the size of the budget is 1.074% of the bloc's gross national income (GNI) or 1.09 trillion euros. While only a fraction of member states' national budgets, it is still seen as far too much by some and far too little by others, and diplomats said it is unlikely that the gap between them can be closed over two days of talks.

"It would be unacceptable to have a Europe that compensates for the departure of the British by reducing its own means," French President Emmanuel Macron said. "I will take the time needed to reach an ambitious agreement. This could take several hours, several nights, several days." There was no drama on the first day of the summit.

The leaders laid out their known positions one by one and then the summit chair, European Council President Charles Michel, held meetings with each one into the night to come up with a new starting point for negotiations on Friday morning. The battle over the size and priorities of the long-term budget exposes rifts within the EU, between countries in the north and south, between east and west, and between more developed and less advanced economies.

NEW SPENDING PRIORITIES Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose country is one of four net contributors that want to limit the overall size of the budget to 1.0% of GNI, said he could not sign up to a budget that allocates one-third for "cohesion funds" to develop poorer regions and another third on support for farmers.

Agriculture accounts for around 1% of the EU's economy. "I cannot sign up to this proposal. The proposal is simply not good," Rutte told reporters ahead of the talks.

To emphasise that his position is final, Rutte said he had brought along a biography of composer Frederic Chopin that he planned to read at the summit as he had nothing to negotiate. Those who want to preserve the status quo were equally adamant.

"New areas of spending, like research or migration, defence or innovation are important policy areas, but they cannot be at the expense of cohesion and the common agriculture policy," said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. France, now the number two contributor, wants to safeguard subsidies for farmers but is uneasy about the fiscal impact of a larger budget sought by the so-called "Friends of Cohesion".

Diplomats said Berlin is irked that under Michel's first budget proposal it would end up being considerably worse-off compared with 2014-20, while Paris could see some gains. The EU budget gets money from customs duties on goods entering its single market, a cut of sales tax, antitrust fines imposed by the EU on companies, and national contributions.

It spends money on subsidies for EU farmers, on equalizing living standards across the bloc, border management, research, security, and various foreign aid programs. The Netherlands, Austria, Sweden, and Denmark want to limit the budget to 1.00% of GNI. Germany, the biggest contributor, is prepared to accept a bit more, but 1.07% is too high for Berlin.

The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, wants 1.1% and the European Parliament pushes for 1.3%. To help fill the Brexit gap, the Commission has also proposed scrapping rebates on budget contributions that many of the net payers now enjoy. But the net payers refuse to accept an end to the rebates.

The bloc is also looking for new sources of revenue, but the leaders are split on a proposed tax on plastic waste or sharing profits from carbon emissions trade. Officials warn that without a deal by the end of the year, the bloc will have to freeze most of its projects from 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Hurricanes seek consistent effort versus visiting Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes have a tendency to be hot and cold this season, and that has brought considerable highs along with notable concerns. So riding the wave of the successes is one of the key components that confronts the team on a regul...

Branson targets younger cruise crowd with DJs, tattoos and yoga

British entrepreneur Richard Branson will unveil the Scarlet Lady on Friday, a 60,000-tonne cruise liner complete with a tattoo studio and yoga deck aimed at drawing in a younger generation of holiday-makers.Despite the unfortunate timing, ...

FEATURE -With 'pink yuan' ads, China wakes up to the world's biggest gay economy

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The growing popularity of online gay-friendly adverts in China shows business is waking up to the pink yuan and more liberal attitudes among young people but the government...

Golf-McIlroy shoots 65 for first-round lead in Mexico City

Rory McIlroy was in control of all facets of his game as he charged into the first-round lead with a six-under-par 65 at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Thursday. McIlroy smashed his drives prodigious distances in the thin Mexico City air an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020