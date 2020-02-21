Left Menu
Two Indian nationals arrested by US border authorities for failed smuggling attempt

  Newyork
  Updated: 21-02-2020 19:30 IST
  PTI
Two Indian nationals have been arrested by the US border patrol authorities in connection with a failed smuggling attempt. The Border Patrol agents last week stopped a vehicle in Bombay in New York and during the stop, the agents confirmed that the occupants were citizens of India who entered the US illegally and not from a designated port of entry.

Both were transported to the Border Patrol Station for processing and one subject was charged with the improper entry. The driver, a citizen of India who also entered illegally previously, was charged with alien smuggling, a felony, which carries a penalty of a fine and up to 5 years in prison for each violation.

"Border Patrol Agents of the Massena Station are vigilant and work hard day and night to apprehend smugglers who profit through illicit cross border activity," Massena Station Patrol Agent in Charge Wade Laughman said, adding that the incident is just one example of many recent smuggling events that have been thwarted in the Massena Station area of operation. The Swanton Sector is responsible for securing the land border between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire, and northeastern New York.

The US Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the management, control, and protection of our nation's borders at and between official ports of entry. The CBP is charged with securing the borders of the United States while enforcing hundreds of laws and facilitating lawful trade and travel.

