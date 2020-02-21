Two Taliban militants killed in Pakistan, say officials

Pakistan's security forces have shot dead two commanders of a banned outfit in the country's restive northwest tribal region, officials said on Friday.

The militants, associated with the Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP)'s Sajna Group, were killed during an exchange of fire in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering the restive South Waziristan tribal district.

Anas alias Munir and Bakhtullah were wanted by the law enforcement agencies in various cases of attacks on the security forces and for carrying out bomb blasts.

