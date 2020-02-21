Two Taliban militants killed in Pakistan, say officials
Pakistan's security forces have shot dead two commanders of a banned outfit in the country's restive northwest tribal region, officials said on Friday.
The militants, associated with the Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP)'s Sajna Group, were killed during an exchange of fire in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering the restive South Waziristan tribal district.
Anas alias Munir and Bakhtullah were wanted by the law enforcement agencies in various cases of attacks on the security forces and for carrying out bomb blasts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Tank district
- TehrikeTaliban
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- South Waziristan
ALSO READ
PTM activist says Manzoor Pashteen's arrest is show of fascism by Pakistan
Pakistan desperate to push terrorists as Army foiled most of infiltration attempts: Army Chief
PM distracting people from real issues by talking about Jawaharlal Nehru, Pakistan, Bangladesh: Rahul Gandhi.
Pakistan target consolidation in first Bangladesh Test
Pakistan did everything to mislead India's Muslims, now those out of power doing the 'unthinkable': PM