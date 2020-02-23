Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea reports two more coronavirus deaths, 123 new cases

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 08:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 08:47 IST
South Korea reports two more coronavirus deaths, 123 new cases
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

South Korea reported two additional deaths from coronavirus and 123 more cases Sunday, with nearly two thirds of the new patients connected to a religious sect. The national toll of 556 cases is now the second-highest outside of China, apart from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, after the number of the infections soared in recent days.

The two deaths take the countrywide toll to four. One of the victims was at a hospital in Cheongdo, a southern city linked to the religious sect, where around 100 cases were reported.

Among the latest infections, 75 involved the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement. Hundreds of members of the church have now been infected, starting with a 61-year-old woman who developed a fever on February 10 but attended at least four church services in Daegu before being diagnosed.

Daegu -- South Korea's fourth-biggest city, with a population of 2.5 million -- reported more than 90 new cases on Sunday, bringing the city's total to 247, mayor Kwon Young-jin said. "The crisis level of Daegu and the North Gyeongsang province is grave," said Kwon, who advised locals to stay indoors.

The mayor asked all Shincheonji members with symptoms to come forward and be tested. "Hiding is not the answer. If you hide, it could hurt your health, your family's health, and will not help in the early cessation of the situation," Kwon told a news conference.

Daegu and Cheongdo -- the birthplace of Shincheonji's founder Lee Man-hee -- were designated as "special management zones" on Friday. The US State Department on Saturday raised its travel advisory to South Korea, joining a handful of countries bolstering their vigilance against the country's recent spike in the number of infections.

US citizens were asked to "exercise increased caution" when traveling to South Korea, where "sustained community spread" has been reported. "Sustained community spread means that people in South Korea have been infected with the virus, but how or where they became infected is not known, and the spread is ongoing," the State Department said on its website.

Separately, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also issued an 'Alert Level 2' travel health notice, saying "older adults and those with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel". Britain has also advised its nationals "against all but essential travel to Daegu and Cheongdo", while Israel refused to allow non-Israelis to disembark from a plane that departed from South Korea on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

NHL notebook: Caps’ Ovechkin scores 700th goal in loss

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin became the eighth member of the NHLs 700-goal club on Saturday after scoring 450 into the third period during a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J. Ovechkin, 34, scored his milestone g...

WRAPUP 1-China reports fewer coronavirus cases outside epicentre, cases surge in S. Korea

China reported another fall in the new coronavirus infections outside of its epicenter on Sunday, but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections and fears of contagion increased e...

Collins ties career high (35 points) as Hawks sink Mavs

John Collins tied his career-high with 35 points and Trae Young scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to help the host Atlanta Hawks overcome an 11-point deficit in the period to defeat the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 111-107 o...

WRAPUP 1-China reports fewer cornonavirus cases outside epicentre, cases surge in S. Korea

China reported another fall in the new coronavirus infections outside of its epicentre on Sunday, but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections and fears of contagion increased e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020