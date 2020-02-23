S. Korea raises coronavirus alert level to 'highest': president

South Korea is raising its alert level on the new coronavirus to the "highest", President Moon Jae-in said Sunday, in the face of a sudden spike in the number of infections.

"The COVID-19 incident faces a grave turning point," Moon said following a government meeting on the virus.

"The government will raise the alert level to the highest level."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

