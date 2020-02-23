New virus has infected over 78,000 people globally
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 78,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Sunday in Beijing: — Mainland China: 2,442 deaths among 76,936 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei — Hong Kong: 69 cases, 2 deaths — Macao: 10 cases
— Japan: 769 cases, including at least 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths — South Korea: 556 cases, 5 deaths — Singapore: 89 cases
— Italy: 79 cases; 2 deaths — United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China — Thailand: 35 cases
— Iran: 28 cases, 6 deaths — Taiwan: 26 cases, 1 death
— Australia: 23 cases — Malaysia: 22
— Vietnam: 16 cases — Germany: 16
— France: 12 cases, 1 death — United Arab Emirates: 11 cases
— United Kingdom: 9 — Canada: 9
— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death — India: 3 cases
— Russia: 2 — Spain: 2
— Lebanon: 1 — Israel: 1
— Belgium: 1 — Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1 — Sweden: 1
— Cambodia: 1 — Finland: 1
— Egypt: 1
