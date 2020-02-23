Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-S.Korea raises disease alert to highest level as virus cases soar

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 16:00 IST
UPDATE 4-S.Korea raises disease alert to highest level as virus cases soar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to five. More than half the new cases are linked to a church in the southeastern city of Daegu after a 61-year-old woman known as "Patient 31" who attended services there tested positive for the virus last week. The woman had no recent record of overseas travel.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday that the government had raised the country's disease alert by one notch to the fourth and highest level in a bid to contain a surge in new cases. The Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the number of infections had jumped by 169. Of the total confirmed cases, more than 300 were linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus congregation in Daegu.

The escalation in the alert level allows the government to send extra resources to Daegu city and Cheongdo county, which were designated "special care zones" on Friday. The alert level also enables the government to forcibly prevent public activities and order the temporary closure of schools, the health ministry said, though it gave few details of immediate measures.

"The coronavirus virus is more contagious and spreads quickly during the early stage of the outbreak, and therefore preemptive measures are needed considering a possibility that the virus could develop to a nationwide spread from a community spread," health minister Park Neung-hoo told a news conference. "We believe a week to 10 days will be crucial to determine the spread of the coronavirus."

Education minister Yoo Eun-hae told the news conference that kindergartens, elementary and secondary schools will start the new semester one week later on March 9, from March 2. The last time South Korea raised the alert level to "red" was 11 years ago during the Influenza A or H1N1 outbreak, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said.

Earlier on Sunday, the ruling Democratic Party asked the government for an extra budget and also to free up emergency funds from the existing budget worth 3.4 trillion won ($2.82 billion) to tackle the outbreak. Parliament would hold a plenary session on Monday to discuss further measures, according to Yonhap. South Korea's earlier cases were linked to China but the new infections center on Daegu, a city of about 2.5 million, and a hospital in Cheongdo, a county with about 43,000 people.

Kim Simon, a spokesman from the Shincheonji Church, said on Youtube on Sunday that the church would make all-out efforts to curb the virus' spread and closely cooperate with health authorities. Since the first confirmed case on Jan. 20, five people have died from the virus in South Korea.

TRAVEL ADVISORY The U.S. State Department on Saturday raised its travel advisory level for South Korea from 1 to 2, the second of four ratings, which asks travelers to avoid contact with sick people.

Seventeen South Korean Catholics from North Gyeongsang Province and their tour guide in Seoul who had gone on a pilgrimage to Israel earlier this month were confirmed to have been infected with the virus, KCDC said. Israeli and Palestinian authorities sought to allay fears of a potential local outbreak after learning that South Korean pilgrims who had toured some of the holy land's most popular sites were later found to be carrying the virus.

South Koreans on board a Korean Air flight were refused entry at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International airport on Saturday evening due to concerns over the virus, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Sunday. "As the measure was taken without notice in advance by Israel, we have lodged a complaint about causing inconveniences to our travelers and asked to prevent a recurrence," the ministry said, adding Israeli counterparts had promised to cooperate with South Korea.

Meanwhile, Catholic churches in the cities of Daegu, Gwangju and elsewhere have suspended mass and other gatherings. The coronavirus originated in China and has spread to more than two dozen countries. China has reported 76,936 cases and 2,442 deaths so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-S.Korea on highest alert against coronavirus as virus cases soar

South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to five.More than half the new cases are linked to a church in the southeaste...

Over 60 years after Eisenhower came calling, India set to welcome 7th US president

With the hype around Donald Trumps maiden visit to India as US President reaching a crescendo, heres a trip down the memory lane on tours by previous American presidents. It all began about 60 years ago when Dwight D Eisenhower became the f...

Quake in Iran kills eight in neighbouring Turkey

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake in northwestern Iran on Sunday killed at least eight people in neighboring Turkey and injured dozens more on both sides of the border, authorities said. We lost eight of our citizens, including three children, Tu...

Dedicated freight corridor to bring down charges by 50 pc

Dedicated freight corridor is expected to bring down the freight charges by 50 per cent when it will become operational in 2021, a top DFCCIL official has said. Dedicated freight corridor project is part of the Golden Quadrilateral connecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020