REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m GMT/5 p.m ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m GMT/5 p.m ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL US-CHINA-HEALTH/

Concern over coronavirus spread as cases jump in South Korea, Italy and Iran SEOUL/SHANGHAI - International concern about the spread of coronavirus outside China grew on Sunday with sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

IRAN-QUAKE-TURKEY/ Earthquake in Turkey-Iran border region kills nine, injures more than 100

ISTANBUL - Nine people were killed and buildings collapsed across southeastern Turkey on Sunday when a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near the border with Iran, injuring more than a hundred in villages and towns in both countries, government officials said. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/ Democratic rivals try to slow Sanders after big Nevada win

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Democratic presidential hopefuls fanned out across the United States on Sunday to try blunt Bernie Sanders’ momentum after a dominant victory in Nevada solidified his front-runner status ahead of 15 key nominating contests in the next 10 days. USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA/

Trump accuses Schiff of leaking intelligence about Russia to hurt Sanders WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Representative Adam Schiff of leaking classified information on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. election to hurt Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders.

BUSINESS G20-SAUDI-JAPAN-TAX/

Japan criticizes U.S. digital tax proposal at G20 RIYADH - Japanese finance minister Taro Aso criticized on Sunday a U.S. tax reform proposal that he said could undermine global efforts to agree new rules on taxing big tech companies.

G20-SAUDI-FRANCE-TAX/ No global digital tax by end-2020 would mean chaos: France

RIYADH - Failure to reach a global deal on where and how much to tax digital giants such as Google (GOOGL.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) or Facebook (FB.O) would result in many digital tax regimes emerging all over the world, France’s Finance Minister said on Sunday. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS-PARASITE/ 'Parasite' star hopes film will help Japan-Korea cultural ties

TOKYO - One of the stars of “Parasite” said on Sunday he hoped the film would help improve cultural ties between Japan and Korea, which have been strained by disputes including a trade row that ignited between the Asian neighbors last year. BRITAIN-ASSANGE-PROTEST/

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd joins Assange supporters in London protest march LONDON - Hundreds of people including Roger Waters, co-founder of the Pink Floyd rock group, and designer Vivienne Westwood, marched through central London on Saturday demanding that jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange be released.

SPORTS BASEBALL-MLB-LAWSUIT/

Astros, Red Sox, Major League Baseball urge dismissal of sign-stealing lawsuit NEW YORK - The Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox and Major League Baseball asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit by DraftKings participants who said the teams’ electronic sign-stealing distorted fantasy baseball contests they wagered on.

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY/ Fury says 'Let's go A.J.' though Wilder first has rematch option

Tyson Fury says he expects Deontay Wilder to take up the option of a rematch of their heavyweight championship bout but is ready for fellow Briton Anthony Joshua if the American declines. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Anwar cries foul as Malaysian parties discuss sweeping coalition change Malaysia's would-be leader Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday accused 94-year-old Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's party and "traitors" in his own camp of plotting a wholesale change in the ruling coalition that could ultimately deny him the premiership.

24 Feb ROMANIA-POLITICS/GOVERNMENT

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban faces parliamentary vote of confidence Romania's Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban and his centrist minority cabinet faces parliamentary vote of confidence which it plans to lose.

Orban and his main ally, President Klaus Iohannis are seeking to trigger an early general election, six months ahead of time, to take advantage of the centrists' rising approval ratings. 24 Feb

INDIA-USA/TRUMP (PIX) (TV) US President Donald Trump visits India

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit India from Feb. 24-25, his first official trip to the country. He is expected to attend an event dubbed "Namaste' Trump" ("How are you, Trump") at a stadium in Ahmedabad along the lines of the "Howdy Modi" extravaganza he hosted for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston last September among other official engagements.

24 Feb GERMANY-POLITICS/CDU (PIX) (TV)

Germany´s CDU holds board meeting in Berlin Party members of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) arrive before board meeting in Berlin.

24 Feb BRITAIN-ASSANGE/ (PIX) (TV)

Full extradition case of Wikileaks' Julian Assange starts Full extradition case of Wikileaks' Julian Assange starts at Woolwich Crown Court

24 Feb USA-ELECTION/BUTTIGIEG

Buttigieg seeks to court South Carolina black voters with his veteran status Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is turning to an familiar group to help solve his lack of support among black voters in South Carolina: the military community.

24 Feb SAUDI-RIGHTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister addresses the U.N. Human Rights council Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Alsaud, addresses the U.N. Human Rights council

24 Feb SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CHINA-HEALTH/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV) Standing Committee of the NPC postpones its third annual session

The standing committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) holds a session to discuss postponing its meetings of China's parliament and its top political consultative body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which were scheduled for early next month, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. 24 Feb

EUROPE-WEATHER/DENNIS-BRITAIN Flood warnings after Storm Dennis

Flood warnings after Storm Dennis hits the UK 24 Feb

CHINA-HEALTH/WHO Briefing from WHO-China mission investigating coronavirus outbreak

The WHO-China Joint Mission on COVID-19 will hold a technical briefing in Beijing after finishing its investigation of the coronavirus outbreak. Liang Wannian of China's National Health Commission and Bruce Aylward, the WHO team's leader, will speak.

24 Feb ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CUBA-CIGARS/ (PIX) (TV) Cuba's annual cigar festival lights up Havana

Cuba's annual cigar festival lights up Havana. 24 Feb

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV) Milan Fashion Week (Fall/Winter)

People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers. 24 Feb

MUSIC-BTS/ALBUM (PIX) (TV) K-pop sensation BTS holds a news conference on Youtube on their new album

Members of K-pop boy group BTS hold a news conference after the release of their fourth studio album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ which includes the lead single “ON” and a special version featuring Australian singer-songwriter Sia. This will be on Youtube livestream only as press invitation got cancelled due to the coronavirus spread.

24 Feb BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AIR NEW ZEALAND-OUTLOOK/ Air New Zealand cuts 2020 outlook as coronavirus hits demand

Air New Zealand on Monday cut its full-year outlook, as the impact from the coronavirus and subsequent capacity reductions appear set to offset benefits from lower jet fuel prices. 24 Feb

USA-MARKETS/ASSETS Coronavirus spurs lockstep moves in asset prices

The prices of some assets are moving together in unusual ways, highlighting a scramble by investors to prepare their portfolios for a coronavirus-led global slowdown. 24 Feb

AB FOODS-OUTLOOK/ AB Foods trading update

The Primark owner updates on first half trading, providing an opportunity to ask if it is concerned that clothing shipments from China could be hindered by the Coronavirus. Some 40% of Primark's clothing comes from China.

24 Feb NIGERIA-GDP/ (PIX)

Nigeria releases Q4 and full year 2019 GDP figures Nigeria releases Q4 and full year 2019 GDP figures.

Africa's biggest economy has been grappling with low growth since emerging from a recession in 2017. 24 Feb

RWANDA-BUDGET/ Rwanda's minister of finance due to present a revised 2019/20 budget

The east Africa nation of Rwanda is due to present its annual budget to parliament. The finance minister said in June last year that Rwanda planned to spend 2.87 trillion Rwandan francs ($3.17 billion) in its 2019/20 budget, an 11% increase on the year before.

24 Feb HUAWEI TECH-LAUNCH/ (PIX) (TV)

Huawei streams product launch event after MWC cancelled in Barcelona Chinese smartphone and telecoms equipment maker Huawei streams keynote presentation and product launch from Barcelona after the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress due to the coronavirus outbreak

24 Feb CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-GUNS/VIRGINIA Virginia Senate to examine package of gun-regulation laws

The Virginia state Senate's Judiciary Committee is expected to take up the governor's package of bills that would significantly strengthen gun laws, the key campaign promise made by Democrats who last November retook control of the legislature for the first time in a generation. 24 Feb

FRANCE-TRIAL/FILLON (PIX) (TV) Former French presidential candidate Fillon goes on trial over wife's fake jobs

Day 1 of the trial of Francois Fillon, the former conservative presidential candidate whose run for the Elysee was undone by allegations he paid his wife for fake jobs with public money, opening the door wide open to now-President Emmanuel Macron 24 Feb

NIGERIA-LGBT/CRIME (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE - A police raid, viral videos and the broken lives of Nigerian gay crime suspects

The 57 men stumbled out of the back of a dark police truck into the glare of a sunny courtyard and a phalanx of cameras. Some clutched another’s hand, as if for comfort. Almost all tried to hide their faces.

Standing behind a bank of microphones, the Lagos state police commissioner told the gathered journalists that he personally had ordered the raid that swept up the men after authorities received a tipoff that young men were being initiated into a “homosexual club.” 24 Feb

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Jury continues deliberations in Weinstein rape trial

The jury is expected to continue deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial. 24 Feb

USA-COURT/PIPELINE Supreme Court hears fight over $7.5 billion natural gas pipeline

The Supreme Court hears an appeal by Dominion Energy Inc and President Donald Trump’s administration of a lower court ruling that halted construction on a $7.5 billion natural gas pipeline due to run underneath a section of the popular Appalachian Trail in rural Virginia. 24 Feb

PEOPLE-JUSSIE SMOLLETT (PIX) Actor Jussie Smollett due for arraignment on new hoax charges

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett is due in court for arraignment on renewed felony charges that he made false reports to Chicago police of being attacked in a hate crime that he allegedly staged in a bid to advance his career. 24 Feb

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.