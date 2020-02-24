Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran coronavirus death toll jumps to 12: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 14:16 IST
Iran coronavirus death toll jumps to 12: report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four more people have died of coronavirus in Iran, a spokesman for Parliament said on Monday, bringing the country's overall death toll to 12 -- by far the most outside China. "The minister of health announced the deaths of 12 people and 47 cases of infection in the country," Assadollah Abbassi was quoted as saying by semi-official news agency ISNA after a closed session of Parliament.

Abbassi gave the same death toll in reports by Fars news agency and the Young Journalists Club, a branch of state television, but they quoted him as saying there were "around" 47 infections. Quoting Abbassi, ISNA added that "according to the health minister... the cause of coronavirus infections in Iran are people who have entered the country illegally from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China".

On Sunday, Health Minister Said Namaki said one person who died of coronavirus in Qom, south of Tehran, was a businessman who had made several trips to China. Namaki had unsuccessfully pleaded in January for Iran's government to order the suspension of all commercial flights between Iran and China.

In his remarks to state television on Sunday, the minister said direct flights between Iran and China were now suspended, but the Qom businessman had traveled there "on a connecting flight". Iran has been scrambling to contain the COVID-19 outbreak since it announced the first two deaths in the holy city of Qom on Wednesday last week.

Authorities have since ordered the closure of schools, universities and other educational centers across the country as a "preventive measure". Since it emerged in December, the new coronavirus has killed more than 2,500 people in China.

Iran now accounts for nearly half of the deaths elsewhere in the world, which currently stands at 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Following removal of standardised assessments, UK special school pupils are 'treated differently': Study

After the removal of standardised assessments that were used to evaluate the performance of children with intellectual disabilities, a recent study has shown that such children at special schools in the UK are again being treated differentl...

Govt working on return of migrant Kashmiri pandits to Valley: Koul

The government is working on the return of migrant Kashmiri pandits to the Valley soon with honour and dignity in a secured environment, said a senior BJP leader. BJP general secretary Organisation Ashok Koul also asked the displaced commun...

Long live our friendship: PM Modi hails India-US bilateral partnership alongside Trump at Motera

Long live our friendship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the bilateral partnership between India and the United States, adding that US President Donald Trumps two-day visit at the beginning of a decade is a very big opportun...

India requests UK museum for ancient idol 'stolen' from Tamil Nadu temple

India has made a formal request for a 15th century bronze idol believed to be stolen from a temple in Tamil Nadu and found its way to a UK museum through auction. The statue of Saint Tirumankai Alvar was acquired by the Ashmolean Museum at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020