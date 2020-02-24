Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Fourth Italian dies from coronavirus in worst flare-up outside Asia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 15:22 IST
UPDATE 1-Fourth Italian dies from coronavirus in worst flare-up outside Asia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fourth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy, officials said on Monday as the government struggled to contain an outbreak of the illness and financial markets slid on fears over the economic impact. More than 200 people have come down with the virus since Friday, the latest data showed, the vast majority of them in the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Looking to slow the worst flare-up of the disease outside of Asia, authorities across the north have shut schools, universities, museums, and cinemas for at least a week, and banned public gatherings including the famed Venice carnival. Almost a dozen towns in Lombardy close to Italy's financial capital Milan, with a combined population of nearly 50,000, have been placed under effective quarantine, with similar measures in place for a small town in neighboring Veneto.

"To be honest, nobody thought the spread (of coronavirus) would be so aggressive. The illness is not serious, but it must not be underestimated," Attilio Fontana, the regional governor of Lombardy, told 102.5 RTL radio. He added that emergency measures imposed at the weekend would be effective and that "in a matter of days, the spread of the virus will regress".

Italian shares fell 4.2% on Monday morning, with businesses most at risk from an expected spending slump such as electronic payments group NEXI losing more than 6%, while Banco BPM, which has its roots in Lombardy, plunged nearly 7%. Analysts say the outbreak could shunt Italy's fragile economy into its fourth recession in 12 years. Government bonds took a swift hit.

Lombardy, the worst-hit region, announced 53 new cases of coronavirus overnight, bringing the total there to 165 in just four days. Some 25 people had the virus in Veneto, while a handful of infections were also recorded in the adjacent regions of Piedmont and Emilia Romagna. The fourth person to die of the highly contagious virus came from Lombardy, officials said. He was an 84-year-old man who had been in the hospital for treatment for an unrelated illness when he was struck down by the disease.

The three other people who have died of the illness were also elderly and at least two of them had serious underlying health problems. Milan, a city of 1.3 million people, was much quieter than normal for a Monday morning. Trials were canceled, some supermarket shelves were empty, and even the city's imposing Gothic cathedral closed its doors, disappointing tourists.

"We were only meant to spend three days in Milan and then go to Venice for the carnival but everything is shut," said Russian tourist Viola Beloved, 50, wearing a face mask as she took photographs of the shuttered Duo cathedral. "I hope we won't have to cut our trip short," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India set to rank among top 3 economies in world: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday that India is set to rank among top three economies in the world and technology will play a big role in that journey. There is no doubt in anyones mind on India becoming the third-la...

WRAPUP 7-Fear of coronavirus pandemic grows but China eases curbs as new infections fall

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Monday after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea but China relaxed restrictions on movements in several places including Beijing as its rates of new infections eased.The s...

Congress MLAs stage walkout from UP Assembly

Congress legislators staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday after alleging that they had not received satisfactory answers over farmers issues raised by them. Congress leaders staged a walkout after Finance Minister in t...

Following removal of standardised assessments, UK special school pupils are 'treated differently': Study

After the removal of standardised assessments that were used to evaluate the performance of children with intellectual disabilities, a recent study has shown that such children at special schools in the UK are again being treated differentl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020