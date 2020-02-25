Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Asian currencies arrest slide as easing expectations stall dollar

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 10:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 10:25 IST
FOREX-Asian currencies arrest slide as easing expectations stall dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar checked its march higher on Tuesday, as investors sharply raised bets that the growing fallout from the coronavirus outbreak would prompt U.S. interest rate cuts.

That helped to stay a steep slide in Asian currencies that have accompanied the virus's recent rapid spread beyond China and allowed the pound and euro to drift slightly higher. The Australian and New Zealand dollars were each about 0.2% stronger against the greenback. The Chinese yuan rose 0.2% and the Korean won mostly recouped heavy losses made on Tuesday.

"Overnight there was a bit of panic over the risk of the virus going global," said Bank of Singapore analyst Moh Siong Sim. "I think we're back to assessing how this situation is going to pan out from here...we're just taking it as it comes." Countries around the world are stepping up efforts to prevent a pandemic, as infections tick past 80,000 people, 10 times more cases than SARS.

Almost all of the infections are in China but recent sharp rises in cases in South Korea, Italy and Iran sent markets into a tailspin on Monday. Amid the turmoil, U.S. bond yields plunged and expectations of rate hikes in the United States have vanished.

Futures for the Federal Reserve funds rate have surged to instead price in a rate cut by June and more than 50 basis points of reductions by year-end - pause for thought in the recent rush to buy dollars. "It's been quite dramatic," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

"We've seen not only a repricing of Fed expectations but a bigger re-pricing because the Fed is the one that can actually do something in terms of moving the cash rate," he said. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was a touch weaker at 99.321. However, without much good news on the virus, few expect the dollar to give back too much of its recent gains.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that clusters of cases had emerged there and that the government would take stronger steps to fight contagion, giving Asian investors another reason to stay cool on the yen. It traded only modestly stronger at 110.82 per dollar.

China, meanwhile, reported a rise in new coronavirus cases in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, even though the rest of the country saw a fourth-straight day of declines. South Korea, which has the most virus cases in Asia outside China, reported 60 new cases on Tuesday, increasing the total number of infected patients there to 893 - leaving few to expect the region's currencies to do more than hold steady for now.

"Despite the Aussie/dollar holding up overnight, we see the balance of risks to the downside," ANZ analysts said in a note. That could add to the dollar's 5.7% rise against the Aussie so far this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain temporarily stops Dubai, Sharjah flights over virus

Dubai, Feb 25 AP The tiny island nation of Bahrain suspended flights to the worlds busiest airport for international travel in Dubai on Tuesday over fears about the spread of a new virus. The move by Bahrain, a small island off the coast of...

Clashes break out on Greek island against migrant camp

Clashes broke out on the Greek island of Lesbos early on Tuesday between police and residents protesting the construction of a migrant detention centre, witnesses and police said. Witnesses said about 500 people attempted to block the unloa...

South Korea reports 60 new coronavirus cases, total 893

Eds Adds official quotes, mask export ban Seoul, Feb 25 AFP South Korea reported 60 more novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the smallest increase for four days in the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Preventions morning updates.The co...

Bucks top Wizards in OT despite Beal's 55 points

Khris Middleton scored 40 points as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks overcame Bradley Beals career-high 55-point performance to earn a 137-134 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Middleton shot 15 of 28 from the floor to exc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020