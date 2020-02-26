Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Greek islanders opposed to new migrant centre clash with police

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:50 IST
UPDATE 1-Greek islanders opposed to new migrant centre clash with police

Riot police on the Greek island of Lesbos fired tear gas on Wednesday to disperse hundreds of stone-throwing protesters angry over the creation of a new detention centre for migrants, the latest bout of unrest over the matter.

The Athens government infuriated residents of five Aegean islands - all straddling a key route to Europe used by thousands of migrants - by announcing two weeks ago that it would expedite the construction of secured detention centres to replace open-access, severely overcrowded camps. Local residents say they are concerned such an arrangement could become permanent.

In a second straight day of disturbances on Wednesday, local crowds tried to approach a site earmarked for a new migrant centre, triggering clashes with helmeted police on a road winding through a hilly forest. "More than 1,000 people protesting at the new facility... threw stones at police, smashing their helmets. Police were forced to use chemicals," a police spokesman said, using a euphemism for tear gas.

At least 10 protesters and dozens of police officers were injured during the clashes before they subsided early in the evening, another police official said. More police were deployed this week to the five affected islands to deal with the protesters. On the island of Chios on Wednesday, local people stormed into a hotel where newly arrived police officers were staying, precipitating scuffles.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of people gathered in the town of Mytilene on Lesbos as part of a general strike to protest at government plans to create the new closed migrant facility. On Tuesday, locals used vehicles and rubbish trucks to try to block police reinforcements and heavy machinery in a port.

The Athens government says the closed centres will offer greater security and safety to both asylum seekers and local residents, and plans to build them on the islands of Samos, Kos, Leros and Chios in addition to Lesbos. Locals say the islands are carrying a disproportionate burden from a migrant crisis that began in 2015 when more than one million people fled violence in the Middle East and beyond via Turkey, reaching Greece and then moving on to wealthier central and northern Europe, their preferred destinations.

Border closures imposed since then along the migrant corridor through the Balkans and central Europe north of Greece have left many thousands of later arrivals marooned on Greek islands near Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi condoles death of people in Rajasthan road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of at least 24 people in a road accident in Rajasthan. Five people were also injured after a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a river on Kota-Dausa highw...

NZ strongly encourages India to become participant of RCEP: Winston Peters

New Zealand strongly encourages India to become a full participant in RCEP as its absence is neither in the economic nor the strategic interest of the region, Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters said on Wednesday. Peters was...

Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena over rejection of Savarkar resolution

With the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Wednesday rejecting the BJPs demand for agovernment resolution honouring Hindutva icon V D Savarkar, senior leader Devendra Fadnavis launched a frontal attack onthe Shiv Sena, calling it laachar help...

Malegaon blast case accused fined for ''wasting court''s time''

A special court on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on an accused in the 2008 Malegaonblast case for wasting courts time by filing unecessary application.The accused, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, had filed an application seeking that the case ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020