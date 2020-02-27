Romania confirms first case of coronavirus

Romania confirmed its first case of coronavirus in a man from the southern county of Gorj on Wednesday, Health Minister Victor Costache said.

"The man had been in direct contact with an Italian citizen who traveled to Romania earlier this month," Costache told reporters. "He is in good condition and will be transferred to a Bucharest infectious hospital."

