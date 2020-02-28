Man shoots himself playing Russian roulette in French bar

The owner of a bar outside Paris accidentally shot himself dead himself playing Russian roulette in an attempt to impress a woman, a source close to the investigation said Thursday A shot went off as the man, 47, played with a revolver in his bar in Pierrefitte-sur-Seine just north of the French capital.

He "wanted to impress a woman," said the source. "He put a bullet in the revolver, a 357 Magnum, and spun the cylinder. He killed himself with the first shot" in front of the woman The woman told investigators the bar owner had consumed alcohol and cocaine.

