Left Menu
Development News Edition

EasyJet to cancel flights as coronavirus hits demand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 14:18 IST
EasyJet to cancel flights as coronavirus hits demand

British budget airline easyJet said on Friday it would cancel flights and cut costs across its business after the coronavirus outbreak hit demand for travel to Italy and other European markets. The short-haul airline, which operates predominantly in Europe, said it was too early to determine what the impact of the outbreak would be on its outlook for the current year nor its guidance for either the airline or its holidays business.

Its shares fell 4.6% in early trading, extending losses for the year to 26% and underperforming the broader market. EasyJet said it had seen a "significant" softening of demand into and out of its northern Italian bases and a reduction across its other European markets following the increased incidence of coronavirus.

As a result it will be cancelling some flights, particularly those into and out of Italy, while continuing to monitor the situation and adapting its flying programme to support demand, the airline said. Coronavirus, which emerged late last year in China, has hit demand for travel around the world in recent weeks as the outbreak has spread.

Separately on Friday, British Airways-owner IAG said coronavirus would hit earnings this year but the rapidly evolving nature of the outbreak meant it could not say by how much. Its shares were down 7%. EasyJet said it would look for cost savings across its business to help mitigate the impact of the virus.

"We continue to monitor the situation carefully and will update the market in due course," it said. Budgets would be cut in administrative areas and discretionary spending while recruitment, promotion and pay would be frozen across its network.

All non-critical project and capital expenditure will be postponed, as will non-mandatory training, the airline said. EasyJet also plans to work with suppliers to further reduce costs and will reallocate aircraft for summer 2020 to maximise revenue opportunities from any market recovery. ($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia uncertainty grows as palace rejects Mahathir plan

Uncertainty grew over the political future of Malaysia and the man who has dominated it for decades on Friday as the royal palace rejected Mahathir Mohamads plan for a vote to choose a new prime minister. Meanwhile, Mahathirs party chose a ...

Britain's 10-year gilt yield tumble on coronavirus fears

Britains 10-year gilt yield fell to its lowest level since October on Friday as fears that coronavirus will hurt the global economy gripped financial markets. Countries on three continents reported their first cases of the coronavirus on Fr...

Pope postpones official audiences but working from residence- Vatican

Pope Francis, who the Vatican says is still slightly unwell, has postponed all official audiences for Friday but is working from home. The Vatican did not specify what the pope was suffering from. At his general audience on Wednesday, he ap...

Honorary doctorate conferred on entrepreneur K C Naik

Mangalore University has conferred honorary doctorate on entrepreneur K C Naik considering his contributions in the fields of education and social service In his keynote address at the convocation ceremony on Thursday, Union Minister of Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020