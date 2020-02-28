Erdogan, Putin hold phone talks after Turkish troops killed in Syria: Lavrov

President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday discussed implementing agreements for Syria's northern region of Idlib after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Syrian fire, Russia's foreign minister said Friday

"There is always room for dialogue. Today there were phone talks between presidents Putin and Erdogan... The conversation was detailed and devoted to the necessity to do everything" to implement agreements on Idlib, Sergei Lavrov told reporters

Russia was also ready to help improve the security of Turkish troops in Idlib, Lavrov said. He said Russia expressed its "condolences" for the deaths while adding "such tragedies" could be averted if Turkey gave accurate coordinates for the location of its troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.