Left Menu
Development News Edition

New coronavirus cases in mainland China fall to lowest since January

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 16:41 IST
New coronavirus cases in mainland China fall to lowest since January

Mainland China had 327 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, the country's National Health Commission said on Friday, down from 433 cases a day earlier and the lowest since Jan. 23.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 78,824. China's central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, had 318 new confirmed cases, down from 409 a day earlier and the lowest since Jan. 24.

Excluding Hubei, mainland China reported just nine new cases on Thursday, down from 24 a day earlier. The provincial capital of Wuhan reported 313 confirmed cases, down from 383 a day earlier and the lowest since Jan. 26.

The death toll in mainland China reached 2,788 as of the end of Thursday, up by 44 from the previous day. Hubei reported 41 new deaths on Thursday, while in Wuhan, 28 people died.

But there are signs that some recovered patients still may be virus carriers. Global Times, published by official People's Daily newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, said on Friday two coronavirus patients in Jiangsu province who had been initially discharged were re-hospitalised after testing positive again.

It was unclear why these patients tested positive again and authorities did not clarify if they were counted as new infection cases. Philip Tierno Jr., Professor of Microbiology and Pathology at NYU School of Medicine, told Reuters on Thursday the coronavirus could remain dormant with minimal symptoms and then reactivate.

Song Tie, vice-director of the local disease control centre in southeast China's Guangdong province, told a press briefing on Wednesday that as many as 14% of discharged patients in the province had tested positive again and been readmitted to hospital for observation. Chinese health officials on Friday projected optimism at a regular press briefing, crediting new treatments and strict quarantines for the lower daily cases.

However, officials still face questions over the initial response to the outbreak. An investigation by independent Chinese news outlet Caixin, released on Wednesday, said officials in Hubei province suppressed information and ordered early virus samples to be destroyed. The report was widely shared on social media and has now been blocked.

Hubei health authorities did not respond to a request for comment on Friday, and Reuters was unable to independently verify the report. Earlier this month, the Hubei Communist Party boss and a director of the provincial health commission were dismissed amid widespread public criticism of the authorities' handling of the epidemic.

It follows a wider backlash over the death of a doctor who was initially punished by local authorities for raising concerns about the virus, which he later contracted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

NATO calls on Russia, Syria to halt Idlib offensive

NATO head Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia and Syria on Friday to halt their Idlib offensive and said the military alliance stood in solidarity with member state Turkey, which lost 33 soldiers in an air strike by Syrian government forces. Syri...

Solskjaer convinced Man Utd will not repeat Everton horror show

London, Feb 28 AFP Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that Manchester United will not repeat last seasons embarrassing capitulation against Everton as they seek to strengthen their push for a Champions League place United make the short trip...

Kashmiri Pandit activist detained in Srinagar amid reports that he was planning a rally

A Kashmiri Pandit activist was detained by police on Friday, amid reports that he was planning to take out a march in the city, official sources saidSatish Mahaldar was detained as soon as he arrived at the Srinagar airport and taken to the...

Iran confirms 34 deaths from coronavirus amid 388 cases

Dubai, Feb 28 AP A spokesman for Irans Health Ministry says the new coronavirus has killed 34 people amid 388 confirmed cases in IranIrans Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Friday at a news conference in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020