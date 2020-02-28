EU fears 'major international' conflict over Syria

Brussels, Feb 28 (AFP) The EU is worried that the situation in Syria, where dozens of Turkish troops were killed by regime air strikes, could descend into all-out war, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Friday

"There is a risk of sliding into a major open international military confrontation. It is also causing unbearable humanitarian suffering and putting civilians in danger," he said

The EU urged a rapid de-escalation and "will consider all necessary measures to protect its security interests," he said, adding that the bloc was in contact with "all relevant actors". (AFP) INDIND

