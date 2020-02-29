Left Menu
Development News Edition

Regulators move to fine telecoms for selling location data

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 06:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 05:49 IST
Regulators move to fine telecoms for selling location data
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

US regulators moved to impose fines Friday against the nation's four major wireless carriers for selling location data of customers without their consent The Federal Communications Commission proposed fining T-Mobile more than USD 91 million; AT&T some USD 57 million; Verizon USD 48 million, and Sprint USD 12 million.

The wireless firms were accused of having disclosed mobile network user location data to a third party without authorization from customers, the FCC said The FCC began an investigation after a report that a sheriff in Missouri used a "location-finding service" operated by a prison communications services company called Securus to track whereabouts of people, including a judge and law enforcement officers.

The carriers provided access to customer location data to "aggregators" who then resold information to services such as Securus, according to the regulator "American consumers take their wireless phones with them wherever they go," FCC chairman Ajit Pai said in a release.

"And information about a wireless customer's location is highly personal and sensitive." US telecom firms have been on notice for more than a decade that they are required to safeguard location data gathered about users, Pai added Sizes of the fines were based on how long carriers continued to sell customer location information without proper safeguards and how many parties had access, the FCC said.

The telecom companies will get to provide evidence and arguments to the commission before the fines are finalised Some privacy activists said the penalties failed to go far enough.

Lisa Hayes of the Center for Democracy & Technology, a digital rights organisation, called the fines too little and too late "This kind of egregious privacy violation and the weak enforcement response by the FCC further demonstrate why the US needs a strong, comprehensive, national privacy law," said Hayes.

"The current lack of a law means that anyone willing to spend a few hundred dollars can buy the location data of another person at any moment in time." Gaurav Laroia of the consumer group Free Press said the FCC action comes more than a year after activists filed complaints on these practices "Press reports surfaced over a year ago that AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon were selling their customers' real-time location information to data brokers," Laroia said.

"That information was then available on the open market, putting people in real physical danger." Sprint told AFP that it is reviewing the FCC's notice regarding the proposed fine and had no comment other than to say it takes customer privacy seriously "When we learned that our location aggregator programme was being abused by bad actor third parties, we took quick action," T-Mobile said in response to an AFP inquiry.

T-Mobile added that it will dispute the FCC's conclusions and the fine Verizon and AT&T did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. chief says window for containment of coronavirus narrowing

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that containment of the global spread of coronavirus was possible but the window of opportunity is narrowing.This not a time for panic it is time to be prepared fully prepared, he tol...

'Big Dog' and the 'omnipotent sheikh' - how Qatar saved Barclays

When Roger Jenkins was asked to help Barclays avoid a state bailout at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, he was expecting a bonus not a prosecution for his efforts. More than a decade later, Jenkins and former Barclays colleagues ...

Islanders bid to snap home losing streak vs. Bruins

The New York Islanders have had a hard time winning games of late, and thats certainly been the case against the Boston Bruins in recent seasons. Looking to avoid a third consecutive loss, the Islanders also will aim to end a nine-game home...

Buss, train collision kills 30 in Pak: report

At least 30 people were killed and several others seriously injured when a passenger bus hit a train in Pakistans Sindh province on Friday, according to a media reportThe accident happened at Rohri area in Sukkur district when the bus was t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020