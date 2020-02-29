Saudi Arabia welcomes peace agreement between U.S. and Taliban
Saudi Arabia welcomed a peace agreement between the U.S. and the Taliban on Saturday, in a foreign ministry statement which said it hoped the deal would lead to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and nationwide peace in Afghanistan.
The United States signed a deal with Taliban insurgents on Saturday that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan over the next 14 months and represent a step towards ending the 18-year-war in the nation.
