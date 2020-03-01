Man arrested in Kathmandu for hurling shoe at former Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal

A man was arrested in Kathmandu for hurling a shoe at Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairperson and country's former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal during the latter's address at an event in Kathmandu on Sunday. The shoe fell a few metres away from the podium on which Dahal was making an address at an event marking the death anniversary of Communist Leader Bharat Mohan Adhikari.

The person, identified as Ratan Tiruwa, told police he hurled the shoe at the leader as he could not tolerate his statement on 'class struggle'. "I was listening to his (Dahal) address. He talked about the class struggle which I didn't like and hurled shoes at him in twinge," Tiruwa told the Police in custody.

Tiruwa, who hails from Jumla district, is preparing for the examination of the Public Service Commission (PSC) in capital Kathmandu. He has identified himself to be the son of a slain Maoist rebel. "Tiruwa, son of former rebel combatant is kept in custody after he hurled a shoe at Pushpa Kamal Dahal at City Hall this afternoon. Further investigation of the case is underway," Superintendent of Police, Kathmandu, Somendra Singh Rathore, told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.