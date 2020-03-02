Algeria confirms two more coronavirus cases
Algeria has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus infections, a woman and her daughter aged 53 and 24 years respectively, the health ministry said on Monday.
The cases brought to three the number of people infected with the virus in the North African country. The two people were put in isolation in Blida province south of the capital Algiers, the ministry said in a statement.
The woman and her daughter in February hosted an 83-year-old man and his daughter based in France who were tested positive for coronavirus after their return to France, the statement said. Algeria last week announced its first coronavirus case, an Italian national who arrived in the country on Feb.17. He was later flown home to Italy, which has almost 1,700 cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Italy's Conte denies he is putting together a new coalition
Italy to evacuate 35 nationals from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port
UPDATE 1-Egypt pursues criminal investigation into Egyptian academic studying in Italy
Egypt pursues criminal investigation into Egyptian academic studying in Italy
Rugby-Winless Scotland make three changes for Six Nations trip to Italy