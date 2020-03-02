Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 500 new coronavirus cases send South Korea total past 4,000

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 08:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 08:16 IST
Nearly 500 new coronavirus cases send South Korea total past 4,000

Seoul, Mar 2 (AFP) South Korea reported nearly 500 new coronavirus cases Monday, sending the largest national total in the world outside China past 4,000 Four more people had died, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, taking the toll to 22.

Infection numbers have surged in the world's 12th-largest economy in recent days and the country's central bank has warned of negative growth in the first quarter, noting the epidemic will hit both consumption and exports, while scores of events have been cancelled or postponed over the contagion The figures are expected to rise further as authorities carry out checks on more than 260,000 people associated with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a religious group often condemned as a cult that is linked to more than half the cases.

A 61-year-old female member developed a fever on February 10 but attended at least four church services in Daegu -- the country's fourth-largest city with a population of 2.5 million and the centre of the outbreak -- before being diagnosed Of the 476 new cases announced Monday -- taking the total to 4,212 -- more than 90 percent were in Daegu and the neighbouring province of North Gyeongsang, the KCDC said. (AFP) MRJ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Examining sleeping habits in older adults can help prevent future medical conditions: Study

Are your grandparents sleepy during the day If so it is highly likely that they might be developing new medical conditions, including diabetes, cancer and high blood pressure. A preliminary study to be presented at the American Academy of N...

BJP MLA from Bulandshahr Virendra Singh Sirohi passes away

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MLA from Sadar seat in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr Virendra Singh Sirohi passed away on Monday here.Sirohi breathed his last at a private hospital here. The 74-year-old BJP leader was ill for some tim...

No excuses, batsmen didn't do enough for bowlers to attack: Kohli

No excuses, said Indian captain Virat Kohli after yet another batting capitulation led to his teams 0-2 series defeat at the hands of New Zealand here on Monday A forthright Kohli admitted that his batsmen let the team down after the bowler...

Cricket-New Zealand thrash India by seven wickets to sweep series

New Zealand romped to a seven-wicket victory over India in the second test in Christchurch on Monday for an emphatic 2-0 series sweep of the number one side in the world.The Black Caps dismissed the tourists for 124 in the first hour of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020